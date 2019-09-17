Kellyanne Conway cooks with Steve Doocy in her DC home: 'Food is about family, love and tradition'

In a special episode of Fox Nation's "Cooking with Steve Doocy," Doocy headed to the home of presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway and she opened up about her upbringing, family, and career while cooking up her favorite recipes in her Washington, DC home.

"Food is about family, and love and tradition," said Conway.

"Like most families in this country, my kitchen is the central nervous system of the house," she explained, saying that she prefers to cook Italian cuisine because it brings her back to her childhood years, growing up in a largely Italian neighborhood of New Jersey.

Conway revealed her "happy recipe" for chicken parmesan, which has been in her family for generations.

While preparing her "grandma's recipe" of gnocchi with the "Fox & Friends" host, Conway got candid about her childhood.

"We didn't have a lot of money growing up," she said, "but we had a lot of love and a lot of food -- food was love."

"The matriarch of our family, my grandmother being there, everyone knew that they could come and get a meal at any time and there was always something on the stove," Conway said.

Doocy highlighted the episode on "Fox & Friends" Monday, including it among his top Fox Nation picks.

"The gnocchi was delicious," he recalled.

