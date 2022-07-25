Keith Olbermann to launch iHeartMedia politics and sports daily podcast in August

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann revealed Monday that he’s starting a new daily political podcast that’s set to debut in August.

iHeartMedia published a press release confirming a new partnership with Olbermann on a new podcast.

"iHeartMedia announces an original podcast series featuring one of the biggest names in news and sports media today, ‘Countdown with Keith Olbermann.’ Hosted by Keith Olbermann – the SportsCenter legend, former MSNBC anchor, author, and three-time Edward R. Murrow Award winner – the daily show will include a news-driven mix featuring his trademark ‘Special Comment’ political analysis, the ‘Worst Person In The World’ segment, and his timeless readings from the works of the immortal James Thurber," the statement read.

"Countdown with Keith Olbermann" references Olbermann’s original show on MSNBC which aired from March 2003 to January 2011. He later hosted a show for Current TV from 2011 to 2012 that was also titled "Countdown with Keith Olbermann."

"In addition to bringing back fan favorites, Olbermann will broaden the content to include a regular sports segment, a daily call for help for a suffering dog, and a series of anecdotes from a career that stretched from covering the 1980 Olympic Miracle on Ice a month after his 21st birthday, to anchoring the 2009 Presidential Inauguration and the 2009 Super Bowl pre-game show in a span of just twelve days, to rejoining ESPN as a ‘rookie’ baseball play-by-play man at the age of 59," the statement continued.

The podcast is set to air its first episode on August 1 with new episodes airing daily afterwards.

While this marks Olbermann’s return to official political commentary, he has infamously pushed inflammatory or extreme political statements on Twitter. In June, he called for the Supreme Court to be dissolved following the decision to overturn New York’s concealed carry restrictions.

In May, he even suggested that conservatives were in the "school children killing business" following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"You’re right Loesch. These rules ARE inadequate. To put you Conservatives out of the School Children Killing business, America is going to have to take all your f---ing long guns," Olbermann tweeted in response to former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

Olbermann also previously worked as a sports commentator for ESPN on three separate occasions. He resigned from ESPN for the final time in 2020 to devote himself to political commentary on his personal YouTube channel.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.