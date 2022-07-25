Joe Rogan explains why he’s not a Republican, crudely mocks critics who consider him a 'secret conservative'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast giant Joe Rogan blasted Republicans for "removing freedoms" and explained why he doesn’t consider himself a member of the GOP, mocking his critics who he says portray him as a "secret conservative."

"It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me… Marco Rubio is saying that it’s like a silly thing to argue about, to be concerned about, and some other Senator, a gay woman, confronted him and she was furious at it. 'Cause gay marriage is not silly, it’s marriage. It’s marriage for people that are homosexual and for them it’s important," Rogan said Saturday on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

In the clip flagged by Mediaite, Rogan referenced Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who says she confronted Rubio over his opposition to a bill codifying gay marriage into law.

Baldwin says that she called out Rubio on the elevator shortly after he told a reporter that the bill to codify same-sex marriage into law currently being debated in the Senate is "waste of time," which irked the podcaster.

"They want to affirm their love, and their relationship and the fact that they’re going after that now, almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They want to divide us in the best way they can," Rogan continued.

Rogan's guest, comedian Andrew Schulz, said Republicans can’t put an emphasis on family but then restrict certain Americans from getting married.

"It’s so homophobic," Rogan responded. "Because you’re saying there’s something wrong with being homosexual. By saying that you are opposed to gay marriage, you’re saying you’re opposed to gay people."

Rogan rattled off a series of benefits that are exclusive to married people, emphasizing that he believes gay people should have the option to not only celebrate their love but partake in benefits such as access to seeing their partner at hospitals and financial incentives tied to marriage.

"The fact that they’re going after that now, like that’s the kind of s--t that keeps me from being a Republican. It’s only one of the kind of — there’s a bunch of s--t that keeps you from being a Republican," Rogan said.

"People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like you can suck my d--k. You don’t know what the f--k you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican."

Rogan, who regularly speaks with guests from all political spectrums and relocated from California to Texas during the COVID pandemic because he wanted more "freedom,", is a supporter of the Second Amendment and has expressed other conservative views in the past but doesn’t consider himself a Republican. The podcast star doesn't allow himself to be put into a poliltical box, as he's offered words of praise for figures ranging from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R.

"I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of s—t," Rogan said. "I just also believe in discipline and hard work… that’s where I fall into the more conservative side."

He has routinely found himself in the crosshairs of liberal media members for interviewing controversial figures, taking shots at networks like CNN, and questioning mainstream narratives on the coronavirus pandemic. He found himself in hot water this year when a montage of him using the n-word on his program earlier in his career went viral; Rogan said the remarks were out of context but apologized.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.