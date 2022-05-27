Texas shooting: Keith Olbermann accuses conservatives of being in the 'School Children Killing business'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Wednesday, former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann went low in a Twitter feud with radio host and former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch about guns and background checks.

The vocal liberal commentator accused Loesch and other conservatives of being in the "School Children Killing business" after Loesch criticized the liberal argument that if "Universal Background Checks" had been employed, the Uvalde shooter wouldn’t have been able to purchase his murder weapon.

Two days after the shooting, Loesch provided her analysis of the major causes behind the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

NINA JANKOWICZ THINKS DISINFO BOARD WOULD HELP ‘ADDRESS’ MASS SHOOTINGS: ‘DISINFORMATION PLAYS A ROLE’

In her first tweet, she wrote, "The murderer reportedly purchased two rifles and passed a background check. Universal Background Checks would not have stopped this. It’s not a new system, it’s just an expansion of the existing troubled system."

In a subsequent tweet, "The Dana Show" radio host gave what she believed to be more compelling reasons for the shooting. "Reported to have a drug addicted mother, no details on father, details from law enforcement indicate he lived with his grandmother, dropped out of school during lockdown," she tweeted.

Loesch then asked, "[D]id this criminal have anyone in his life to see if his behavior was growing worse? This is where it starts."

However, Loesch not blaming guns or current gun laws triggered an angry response from Olbermann, who tore into Loesch and accused conservatives of supporting the murder of innocent school children. He also warned all Second Amendment supporters that America would take their rifles.

TEXAS SHOOTING SHOWS AMERICA HELD HOSTAGE BY 'JUMBLED' SECOND AMENDMENT, ACCORDING TO LA TIMES COLUMNIST

"You’re right Loesch. These rules ARE inadequate. To put you Conservatives out of the School Children Killing business, America is going to have to take all your f---ing long guns."

The commentator has been tweeting angrily over the shooting, laying blame at Republicans’ feet in many posts. Other liberal outlets have blamed the GOP for the shooting as well.

On Thursday, for example, Olbermann called Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, a "pig" for planning to speak virtually at the upcoming NRA event in the state. Olbermann tweeted, "This pig Abbott is trying to have it both ways. He will still speak to the NRA Republican Death Merchants on videotape."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Around the same time, he also described the recent shootings as "Republican" and slammed the police presence at the shooting, tweeting, "Hey, I've got a partial solution to prevent more Republican School Gun Massacres: Get some Texas Police who aren't selfish craven terrified shirking fearful cowardly criminally negligent wimps."