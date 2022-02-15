Kayleigh McEnany torches Trudeau for responding to trucker protests with more 'government overreach'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany torched Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for massive "government overreach" after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding to the truckers who are protesting. McEnany blasted the prime minister for overstepping his bounds, accusing him of responding to protests pushing back against government overreach with more "government overreach."

CANADIAN CIVIL LIBERTIES GROUPS RESPOND TO TRUDEAU INVOKING EMERGENCIES ACT

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: When you have law enforcement saying, essentially, this is government overreach, I'm resigning in protest, they're exactly right. This Emergencies Act is only supposed to be invoked if there is a threat to the sovereignty of the Canadian government. So you're telling me these peaceful truckers who are opposing government overreach surrounded by kids and very family-oriented affairs, that's a threat to the sovereignty of the government of Canada? I don't think so, Justin Trudeau. I don't think so. But what's amazing is they're protesting government overreach. So elitist, Justin Trudeau, says what's the answer? More government overreach. Does that even make sense?

