Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Canadian truckers: Trudeau criticized by civil liberties groups: LIVE UPDATES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government threatened to tow away vehicles to keep essential services running; freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts; and suspend the insurance on their rigs.

Covered by: Fox News , Greg Norman and Edmund DeMarche

2Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

More than a dozen people arrested in connection to Alberta border crossing protest

More than a dozen people arrested in connection to Alberta border crossing protest

Items seized by the Alberta RCMP are on display following detentions at the Coutts border crossing blockade on Monday. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police/Handout via REUTERS)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says 13 people have been taken into custody over a 24-hour period in relation to an ongoing protest at a border crossing between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana.

As of Tuesday, Canadian border authorities say the crossing is "temporarily closed."

"Earlier today, we had an arrest on the highway where two weapons were seized and an individual was arrested and remains in custody. He was stopped by police while en-route back to the protest site," RCMP said in a statement Monday.

"At approximately 12:45 p.m., a northbound semi truck approached an RCMP check stop north of Milk River, Alta. when the driver accelerated and drove towards our members," it also said. "The driver swerved at the last moment and hit some traffic cones which were on the roadway. The driver was arrested close to the scene for criminal code offences."

Posted by Greg Norman

Canadian civil liberties groups respond to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

Canadian civil liberties groups respond to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media regarding photos and video that have surfaced in which he is wearing dark makeup on September 19, 2019 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by John Woods/Getty Images)

Several Canadian civil liberties groups are speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding for "Freedom Convoy" truckers who are protesting trade routes.

While some groups have approved of the measure, which cuts off funding from the protestors, calling it "responsible" and "a good strategy," others have condemned the action and described it as a slippery slope into government overreach, Reuters reported. -Lawrence Richard

Click here for the full story

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Live Coverage begins here