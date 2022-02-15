Canadian truckers: Trudeau criticized by civil liberties groups: LIVE UPDATES

More than a dozen people arrested in connection to Alberta border crossing protest

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says 13 people have been taken into custody over a 24-hour period in relation to an ongoing protest at a border crossing between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana.

As of Tuesday, Canadian border authorities say the crossing is "temporarily closed."

"Earlier today, we had an arrest on the highway where two weapons were seized and an individual was arrested and remains in custody. He was stopped by police while en-route back to the protest site," RCMP said in a statement Monday.

"At approximately 12:45 p.m., a northbound semi truck approached an RCMP check stop north of Milk River, Alta. when the driver accelerated and drove towards our members," it also said. "The driver swerved at the last moment and hit some traffic cones which were on the roadway. The driver was arrested close to the scene for criminal code offences."