Canadian truckers: Trudeau criticized by civil liberties groups: LIVE UPDATES
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government threatened to tow away vehicles to keep essential services running; freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts; and suspend the insurance on their rigs.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says 13 people have been taken into custody over a 24-hour period in relation to an ongoing protest at a border crossing between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana.
As of Tuesday, Canadian border authorities say the crossing is "temporarily closed."
"Earlier today, we had an arrest on the highway where two weapons were seized and an individual was arrested and remains in custody. He was stopped by police while en-route back to the protest site," RCMP said in a statement Monday.
"At approximately 12:45 p.m., a northbound semi truck approached an RCMP check stop north of Milk River, Alta. when the driver accelerated and drove towards our members," it also said. "The driver swerved at the last moment and hit some traffic cones which were on the roadway. The driver was arrested close to the scene for criminal code offences."
Several Canadian civil liberties groups are speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding for "Freedom Convoy" truckers who are protesting trade routes.
While some groups have approved of the measure, which cuts off funding from the protestors, calling it "responsible" and "a good strategy," others have condemned the action and described it as a slippery slope into government overreach, Reuters reported. -Lawrence Richard
