Kayleigh McEnany on 'Outnumbered': Biden admin 'completely derelict' as threats to pro-life groups rise

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany sounded off Friday on Biden's Department of Justice, saying there won't be action taken to quell the surge in violence against pro-life groups because it isn't a liberal interest. McEnany drew the contrast to the DOJ's involvement and investigation into parents who were labeled "domestic terrorists" by the National School Board Association despite remaining peaceful.

PELOSI PRESSED ON WHETHER DEM RHETORIC FUELING VIOLENCE AGAINST CHURCHES, PRO-LIFE CLINICS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: September 29th, a letter was sent from the National School Board Association to the Biden administration targeting parents, saying that parents are a threat, that this needs to be addressed. Turns out, because there was just an internal investigation conducted by the NSBA, there was significant coordination between the Biden White House and the NSBA in sending this letter. And the NSBA and the Department of Justice, who five days later, after the letter was sent, issued a memo to the FBI to look into this threat from parents. … Parents were simply showing up and fighting for their children respectfully and with their voices. So that was a liberal interest. This is not a liberal interest. They're not going to show up there. It's completely derelict because the opinion hasn't even been released. What's going to happen when the opinions are released?

