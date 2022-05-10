DOJ silent as abortion protesters target SCOTUS justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

NO JUSTICE FOR JUSTICES - DOJ does nothing as pro-abortion protesters target Supreme Court conservatives over leaked draft — despite federal law. Continue reading …

THE INTERNET IS FOREVER - Old tweets come back to haunt Biden's new White House press secretary. Continue reading …

PAIN AT THE PUMP - Gas prices hit new all-time high as EU may block Russian oil, Biden restrictions remain. Continue reading …

WHAT'S NEXT? - Manhunt for escaped inmate, prison guard comes to a deadly end — authorities reveal what's to come for Casey White. Continue reading …

SILENT KINGDOM - Disney not saying a word after ‘The View’ host's inflammatory comments about Black, Latino Republicans. Continue reading …



POLITICS

INFLATION NATION – Biden to lay out effort to tackle soaring costs, draws contrast between his admin and 'ultra-MAGA' plans. Continue reading …

UNPOPULAR ‘HOLLYWOOD LIBERAL’ – Candidate Dave McCormick slams Dr. Mehmet Oz days before Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary. Continue reading …

‘CRITICAL TO UKRAINE’S SUCCESS' - Biden calls on Congress to 'immediately' pass Ukraine aid bill, says COVID funding will 'move separately.' Continue reading …

'LEAVE THE JUSTICES ALONE' - Washington Post editorial board takes a stand against the recent abortion rights protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices. Continue reading …

MEDIA

ROE RAGE - MSNBC political analyst Juanita Tolliver said that Republicans are trying to deny women and "anyone with a uterus" the right to abortion. Continue reading …



DIRECT LINK - MSNBC star Nicolle Wallace suggested Russia's invasion of Ukraine is directly connected to the Capitol riot on January 6. Continue reading …

POLITICAL FIRESTORM - NPR went to bat for Democrats as they refrain from expressing support for any abortion limits after SCOTUS draft opinion leak. Continue reading …

ROE FLIP-FLOP - Independent Utah Senate hopeful Evan McMullin struggled to explain his change in opinion on Roe v. Wade as it could soon be overturned. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox host issued a stark warning about where he believes pro-abortion activists will take their Roe v. Wade fight ahead of the midterm elections. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Modern liberals hate Christianity, not because it's repressive, but because they are, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY – Fox host discussed the seemingly "tacit" approval from the Left regarding the protests targeting Supreme Court Justices at their homes. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SCOTUS TARGET? – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned the LGBTQ+ community, 'The Supreme Court is coming for us next.' Continue reading …

‘FLAT-OUT ILLEGAL’ - Top Senate Republicans slam protests outside justices' homes, say lawbreakers 'must be held accountable.' Continue reading …

BEHIND BARS - Rapper Young Thug arrested in Atlanta on criminal street gang activity charges. Continue reading …

DEPP ADVANTAGE? - Weeklong break in Depp-Heard defamation trial gives Depp's team advantage in cross-examination, expert says. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Far-left agitators, they're trying to harass, intimidate U.S. Supreme Court justices and coerce them into saving Roe v. Wade. It is a disgusting, repulsive, despicable attempt to destroy the independence of our nation's judiciary…"

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.