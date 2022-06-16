Pelosi pressed on whether Dem rhetoric fueling violence against churches, pro-life clinics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., was pressed on Thursday whether Democrats' rhetoric about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. is fueling violence against churches and pro-life clinics.

Pelosi was asked by reporters at her daily press conference whether she believes the rhetoric coming from the blue party is what is driving the attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches plaguing the country.

The speaker — a Catholic who was denied communion by the San Francisco archbishop for her abortion views — did not condemn the attacks, instead saying the politicization of the abortion issue "is uniquely American."

SAN FRANCISCO ARCHBISHOP BARS PELOSI FROM RECEIVING HOLY COMMUNION DUE TO ABORTION SUPPORT

"Well, let me just say this: a woman has a right to choose. To live up to her responsibility is up to her, her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her God," the speaker said.

"This talk of politicizing all of this, I think, is something uniquely American and not right," she continued. "Other countries, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, have had legislative initiatives to expand a woman’s right to choose. Very Catholic countries."

"I’m a very Catholic person, and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions," Pelosi added.

Pelosi’s advocation for abortion, however, has put her at odds with members of the Catholic clergy, such as the San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone who announced last month the speaker would be denied communion.

Cordileone wrote to the California Democrat, informing her that she should not present herself for Holy Communion at Mass, and that priests will not distribute communion to her if she does present herself.

"A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others. Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion,'" he said in the letter.