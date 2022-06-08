Kavanaugh incident shows Schumer should be impeached under Democrats' standards: Watters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should be impeached and a January 6 Committee-like commission should be empaneled to investigate what led to the assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Jesse Watters said Wednesday on "The Five."

Earlier Wednesday, suspect Nicholas Roske of Simi Valley, Calif., was arrested near Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase, Md.

Roske allegedly arrived in a cab around 1 a.m. armed and carrying a rucksack full of "burglary tools". He recognized U.S. Marshals surveilling the residence and called 911 to turn himself in to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Roske later appeared in a Greenbelt, Md., federal courtroom after allegedly telling law enforcement he intended to kill Kavanaugh.

Watters pointed to Schumer's 2020 public warning to conservative justices who may decide to overturn Roe. v. Wade and return abortion regulation to the states.

Schumer pledged that Kavanaugh, among others, would "pay the price" after having "released the whirlwind."

By Schumer's party's own standards, Watters said, the New York Democrat should be impeached over his incitement. If Roske were a right-wing agitator, he argued, Democrats would tie his independent actions to someone like Donald Trump.

With Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., overseeing a House committee investigating the Capitol riot, Watters added that under the same thought process, a congressional commission should be empaneled to investigate what led to the assassination attempt on a justice.

"Remember on January 6, [Trump] said, go and fight and march-- but they said that was inciteful and he should be brought up on criminal incitement charges," he recalled.

"So from what Schumer said and from what Psaki didn't say, by giving it license to show up at the homes, by his inaction, the attorney general and this RuthSentUs group that still tonight published the address of Kavanaugh online… there needs to be investigation."

"We need to connect the dots. We need to follow the money, and we need to subpoena everybody and find out exactly what they really believe under oath."

Watters added that Schumer's words should indeed be examined, in that he warned lifetime-appointed jurists they will "pay the price" for doing something he opposes.

With no elections for the high bench, the "price" could not be electoral, he noted.

C0-host Greg Gutfeld added Roske told police he wanted to "give his life purpose" by killing Kavanaugh.

Pointing to left-wing lawmakers and pundits routinely comparing conservatives to Adolf Hitler, Gutfeld said that in the suspect's mind, he probably thought he was literally killing a modern-day national-socialist dictator.