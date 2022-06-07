January 6 committee's 'Hail Mary distraction' from economic crises will likely fail: Sexton, Travis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The January 6 committee's primetime hearing on Thursday will be a made-for-TV spectacle serving as a proverbial "Hail Mary" for Democrats and their allies to change the narrative ahead of the midterm elections while inflation and gas prices soar, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton said on Tuesday..

This Thursday, House Select Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will preside over the event, as the panel recently retained a former ABC News president for the public production.

The "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" hosts remarked how the nonpartisan Cook Political Report identified 53 House seats that are in play for the November elections – which is a bad omen for Democrats in need of a distraction.

"Are you with me that we're in Hail Mary time right now for Democrats trying to distract from baby formula shortages, inflation; from gas prices about to go over $5 for the first time ever in this country? Does it feel Hail Mary time to you?" Travis asked Sexton.

FORMER ABC NEWS PRESIDENT HELPING JAN. 6 COMMITTEE WITH PRODUCTION OF PRIMETIME HEARING

Responding with a resounding affirmative, Sexton added that the committee's hiring of the ABC exec proves the "theatrical" premise of the event.

"They're just doing this to try to create spectacle to distract from exactly what you’re talking about," he said.

Electorally, Sexton said the Biden "regime right now does not have a compelling argument, period.

"All they have is what we’ve been seeing, which is misdirection outright lying."

Sexton went on to point out the stark dichotomy between the Democrat-led government's treatment of grandmothers charged with "parading" in a federal installation on January 6, 2021, versus "sweetheart" plea deals this week for two lawyers accused of firebombing an NYPD vehicle during the George Floyd riots.

"Anyone who calls it an insurrection is lying to you or is not very smart," he said. "Mostly the people on CNN and elsewhere are lying about it and they know not an insurrection."

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE DEM ON CNN: ‘WE ALL SHOULD BE CONCERNED’ ABOUT VIOLENCE IN THE 2022 MIDTERMS

"A bunch of unarmed people, mostly guilty of parading in a government building, can't overthrow the United States government with its millions of employees with its multi-trillion-dollars of spending with its 17 intelligence agencies and the most powerful military on the planet," he said.

In the case of the George Floyd rioters, Sexton noted New York attorneys Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis pleaded guilty in connection with the riot incident.

He referenced Democrats' attempts to brand commonly possessed civilian rifles "weapons of war," saying the Molotov cocktails used in the Brooklyn incident are "literally weapons of war" despite far-left arguments to the contrary.

"[They're] from the Winter War when the Finns were fighting the Soviets," he said, adding Finnish troops dubbed their improvised explosives "Molotov Cocktails" after USSR Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov claimed bombers sent to Finland were going to drop breadbaskets, as the Finns in turn claimed the 'cocktails' were to go with Molotov's food.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just bring this up because you have people for nonviolent crimes in solitary confinement, still," Sexton added.

"So, we see all this and you say what’s really going on in this country right now, what are the people in charge doing to reinforce your faith in the government?" he asked.