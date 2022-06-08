Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Armed California man arrested by Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh's Maryland home

Suspect was carrying a gun and a knife when he was arrested in Montgomery County, Maryland

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace , David Spunt , Bill Mears | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An armed man was arrested near the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

The suspect was carrying a gun and a knife when arrested and had made violent threats against Kavanaugh, sources said.

The man’s name is being withheld at this time, but sources say he is in his 20s and was picked up on a nearby street. He did not get to the Kavanaugh home. 

In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. 

In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

U.S. Marshals and the Montgomery County Police Department are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics