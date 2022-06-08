Armed California man arrested by Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh's Maryland home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An armed man was arrested near the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

The suspect was carrying a gun and a knife when arrested and had made violent threats against Kavanaugh, sources said.

The man’s name is being withheld at this time, but sources say he is in his 20s and was picked up on a nearby street. He did not get to the Kavanaugh home.

U.S. Marshals and the Montgomery County Police Department are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.