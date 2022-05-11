Leftists lose it over Joe Manchin thwarting Dem abortion bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal pundits and celebrities tweeted against Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday, after saying he’d vote against his party’s abortion bill.

The moderate Democrat told reporters he would oppose The Women’s Health Protection Act when it came to a procedural vote, saying it doesn’t codify Roe, but actually "expands abortion" by wiping out hundreds of state laws on abortion.

He later blocked the legislation formally.

Liberal journalists and activists attacked Manchin for his decision.

Actress Nancy Lee Grahn claimed the senator didn’t know what he was talking about in a profanity-laced tweet.



"How does the WHPA go too far? Make him explain what that means. He's full of s---," she tweeted.

In another tweet she added: ".#Manchin has already become a multi millionaire from getting paid off with Republican oil & Pharm money so he doesn't need a job. But after '25 he'll NEVER sit his lying A-- in our Congress again, & will go down as one of the greatest impediments to Democracy in modern history."

Author and political analyst Jared Yates Sexton called it a "problem" for Manchin to be allowed in the Democratic Party.

"The problem isn't just Joe Manchin's cruelty and disregard of the lives and fates of Americans or that he's bought and sold several times over," he wrote on Twitter. "It's also that there's room within the Democratic Party for Manchin and the many others like him."

Author, activist and pro-choice pastor John Pavlovitz said Manchin was "the worst of us."

".@Sen_JoeManchin is a national tragedy," he said. "He will be forever remembered as a coward and a grifter who irreparably damaged millions of lives for his own financial gain. The worst of us."

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko attacked Manchin as a "corrupt Republican scumbag."

"Joe Manchin said he would've switched parties if Thune was leader," he wrote. "He's a corrupt republican scumbag who doesn't give a damn about anyone but his donors. Period."

Nina Turner, former Ohio state senator, said Manchin's vote was "pathetic."

"Senator Manchin gets paid $174,000 a year to say ‘nah.’ I'm not sure why he is allowed to keep his committee assignments. It's pathetic," she tweeted.

Manchin also told reporters that he was pro-life but would vote for a Democratic bill that codified Roe without expanding it, because it's been "the law of this land."

The Women's Health Protection Act passed in the House in 2021 but was blocked in the Senate in February 2022.

It has drawn criticism from Republicans, pro-life Democrats and religious freedom advocates who have said the bill allows abortions up to birth and would force Christian doctors to perform abortions, despite their moral objections.