Twitter roasts ACLU tweet complaining about all the people ‘abortion bans disproportionately harm’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users reacted strongly to a tweet put out Wednesday by the ACLU touting all the people who are allegedly harmed when abortions are banned in this country.

Critics pointed out the ACLU refused to acknowledge abortion bans protect the lives of the most victimized group of in this situation: unborn babies.

The American Civil Liberties Union tweeted a list of all the demographic groups that "abortion bans disproportionately harm."

The tweeted stated, "Abortion bans disproportionately harm:," and listed in bullet form, "Black, Indigenous & other people of color, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, young people, those working to make ends meet," and "people with disabilities."

CORI BUSH ASKS JOY REID WHY THERE ISN'T 'SPERM REGULATION LEGISLATION' TO CONTROL MEN'S BODIES

The tweet added, "Protecting abortion access is an urgent matter of racial and economic justice."

Of course, the tweet about protecting various people made no mention of the lives saved by abortion bans: those of unborn children. Conservatives slammed the ACLU over this. Other Twitter users wondered aloud how LGBTQ people are affected and some even criticized the fact that the organization made no mention of "women" in any way whatsoever.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young tweeted, "How can LGBTQ people... who for the most part can't breed... be disproportionately harmed by abortion bans? Did I miss some new sCiEnCe??"

"Can gay people get pregnant by accident?" asked El American Editor Emmanuel Rincón.

Actor Nick Searcy slammed the tweet hard, writing, "The @ACLU wants as many black babies aborted as possible."

"Abortion bans disproportionately benefit: babies," wrote conservative actor Adam Baldwin.

Newsbusters executive editor Tim Graham tweeted similarly, stating, "Abortions disproportionately harm: Babies."

PROTESTS AT JUSTICES’ HOMES ‘NOTHING’ COMPARED TO ‘FORCING US TO BEAR CHILDREN WE DON’T WANT': LA TIMES COLUMN

Writer Noah Smith pointed out the lack of "women" in the organization’s post, tweeting, "Also women, I think."

Author Helen Joyce also noticed the exclusion of the word "women" and asked the ACLU, "What about the one group, with a simple, easy name, who aren’t just DISPROPORTIONATELY affected, but SOLELY affected?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak tweeted, "In case you weren't convinced communists just vomit the words ‘racism’ and ‘homophobia’ to get what they want, without rubbing two brain cells together first: They're saying the problem with restricting abortion is it would ‘disproportionately harm’ the ‘LGBTQ community.’"

And UK writer Mandy Rhodes slammed the ACLU’s omission of women and reminded her audience of a previous time the organization did so. "Eh, WOMEN…the same ACLU that on the 1st anniversary of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, took a famous quote of hers about the right of women to carry a child or not and altered the pronouns to fit with modern sensitivities around gender neutrality."