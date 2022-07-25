Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming 'economic indicators' don’t show a 'recession or even a pre-recession'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash Monday for saying that "economic indicators…do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession."

Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate the United States is in a recession. This is the metric traditionally used as a red line to determine whether a recession exists. However, the White House has trotted out a slew of officials to dispute the definition of a recession.

At the White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about President Biden's statement that "We're not going to be in a recession."

She responded, "So, if you look at the economic indicators as the president was laying out, if you look at the labor market, right now, we are seeing historic unemployment. If you look at low unemployment at 3.6, if you look at the average amount of jobs that have been created, it's about 400 [thousand] per month. Those indicators do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession."

DEM REP. CORI BUSH ON BIDEN RUNNING FOR REELECTION: ‘I DON’T WANT TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION'

A clip of her response was shared and mocked on Twitter.

"Let me help. Two straight quarters of negative growth = recession. We’re there," wrote Buzz Patterson, a conservative columnist.

"The Biden White House doesn’t want you to think GDP is an economic indicator," wrote Spencer Brown, managing editor of Townhall.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson tweeted, "At this briefing, she refused to define ‘recession.’ Will she explain what a ‘pre-recession’ is, since she raised it, or nah?"

"Two back to back quarters of negative GDP growth," said Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich.

Townhall senior editor Matt Vespa called it a "pants on fire lie."

CNN PANEL REJECTS BIDEN WHITE HOUSE SPIN ATTEMPTING TO CHANGE DEFINITION OF RECESSION: ‘YOU CAN’T FAKE THIS!'

Inflation, driven in part by President Biden's COVID-19 spending and energy policies and the Federal Reserve's money printing, is at a 40-year high. Many have concerns that the Fed's raising of interest rates, coupled with Biden's energy policies, will push the U.S. into a recession.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's approval rating is at a record low, with only 19% support from Hispanics. Pundits speculate this will hurt Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.