Karine Jean-Pierre silent on Hunter Biden whistleblower news: 'Very diligent' in not discussing investigations

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre completely dodged CNN’s question about potential Biden administration interference into the federal investigations into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for charges that he lied on a firearm purchase form, among others.

When Harlow asked her about it on "CNN This Morning," the press secretary punted on the question, telling the anchor that the White House and members of the Biden administration are committed to saying nothing about it.

Harlow approached Jean-Pierre about the bombshell news of an IRS criminal supervisory agent seeking whistleblower protection so he can safely attest that the Biden administration is mishandling the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

"Let me just end on this because I’d like to see if there is a White House response to it," Harlow said. "An IRS supervisory special agent, our reporting is, is now claiming to have information about alleged mishandling and political interference in the ongoing criminal probe of Hunter Biden. That person is seeking whistleblower protection to share information with Congress, according to this letter… I just wonder if the White House had a comment."

Jean-Pierre was tight-lipped on the subject, telling Harlow she would not be getting an answer from her nor from anyone in the Biden camp.

"Well right now, as you know, we’ve been very clear to not comment on anything related to any type of investigation so that is something that we have been very, very diligent about – and are referring that to the Department of Justice," she said.

According to a letter composed by attorney Mark D. Lytle of the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Nixon Peabody LLP, his client – the anonymous IRS whistleblower – has been overseeing "ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress."

According to the letter, which was given to members of Congress Wednesday, the agent made legally protected disclosures at the IRS which "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee."

Lytle also relayed his client’s information that the Hunter Biden investigator has not prevented "clear conflicts of interest" from arising in the case, and that they have allowed "allowed preferential treatment and politics to infect decisions and protocols normally followed by law enforcement professionals if the subject was not politically connected," Fox News Digital reported.

Harlow didn’t ask Jean-Pierre any follow-up questions.