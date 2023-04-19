Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden investigation being mishandled, 'clear conflicts of interest': IRS whistleblower

Hunter Biden investigation whistleblower claims protected disclosures 'contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee'

By Patrick Ward , Greg Wehner | Fox News
Mainstream media ignores 'bombshell' report on latest Hunter Biden scandal Video

Mainstream media ignores 'bombshell' report on latest Hunter Biden scandal

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the mainstream media ignoring the latest Hunter Biden scandal, Stephen Colbert mocking Biden over his 2024 gaffe, and a new study's claims on climate change and homeruns.

An IRS Criminal Supervisory Agent seeking whistleblower protection claims the investigation into Hunter Biden is being mishandled by the Biden administration.

In a letter dated April 19, 2023, attorney Mark D. Lytle of the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Nixon Peabody LLP tells members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate that his client has been overseeing the "ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress."

Hunter Biden at the White House

Hunter Biden's laptop was at the center of a Big Tech censorship campaign in 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, and Fox News has since confirmed the story through a source familiar with the investigation that the subject at issue is Hunter Biden.

SIX ADDITIONAL BIDEN FAMILY MEMBERS ‘MAY HAVE BENEFITED’ FROM HUNTER BUSINESS DEALINGS

In Wednesday’s letter, Lytle said his client has already made legally-protected disclosures internally at the IRS.

The protected disclosures, the Lytle notes, "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee."

Hunter Biden Easter Egg Roll

Hunter Biden during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 18, 2022.  (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Lytle also said his client has information that the investigator failed to mitigate "clear conflicts of interest," adding that the investigator allegedly allowed preferential treatment and politics to infect decisions and protocols normally followed by law enforcement professionals if the subject was not politically connected.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN $1M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

"My goal is to ensure that my client can properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees," Lytle said in the letter. "Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel."

Representatives for the first son did not immediately respond to questions regarding the alleged mishandling of the investigation.

David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, is pictured.

David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, is pictured. (Department of Justice)

The president’s son has been under federal investigation since 2018, which is being led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump.

HUNTER BIDEN: SUBPOENAED BANK OF AMERICA RECORDS OPENED 'NEW AVENUES' OF INVESTIGATION, HOUSE OVERSIGHT SAYS

Fox News first reported in December 2020 that Hunter Biden was a subject/target of a grand jury investigation, which was prompted, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

He has not been charged with any crimes.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told Fox that efforts by the Biden Administration to block efforts to charge Hunter were "deeply concerning."

"The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been following the Bidens’ tangled web of complex corporate and financial records. It’s clear from our investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden Family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from foreign adversaries like China," he said. "We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing consequences."

Patrick Ward is a Fox News Channel White House Producer Follow him on Twitter: @WardDPatrick  

