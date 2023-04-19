Hunter Biden investigation being mishandled, 'clear conflicts of interest': IRS whistleblower

An IRS Criminal Supervisory Agent seeking whistleblower protection claims the investigation into Hunter Biden is being mishandled by the Biden administration.

In a letter dated April 19, 2023, attorney Mark D. Lytle of the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Nixon Peabody LLP tells members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate that his client has been overseeing the "ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress."

The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, and Fox News has since confirmed the story through a source familiar with the investigation that the subject at issue is Hunter Biden.

In Wednesday’s letter, Lytle said his client has already made legally-protected disclosures internally at the IRS.

The protected disclosures, the Lytle notes, "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee."

Lytle also said his client has information that the investigator failed to mitigate "clear conflicts of interest," adding that the investigator allegedly allowed preferential treatment and politics to infect decisions and protocols normally followed by law enforcement professionals if the subject was not politically connected.

"My goal is to ensure that my client can properly share his lawfully protected disclosures with congressional committees," Lytle said in the letter. "Thus, I respectfully request that your committees work with me to facilitate sharing this information with congress legally and with the fully informed advice of counsel."

Representatives for the first son did not immediately respond to questions regarding the alleged mishandling of the investigation.

The president’s son has been under federal investigation since 2018, which is being led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Fox News first reported in December 2020 that Hunter Biden was a subject/target of a grand jury investigation, which was prompted, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

He has not been charged with any crimes.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told Fox that efforts by the Biden Administration to block efforts to charge Hunter were "deeply concerning."

"The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been following the Bidens’ tangled web of complex corporate and financial records. It’s clear from our investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden Family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from foreign adversaries like China," he said. "We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing consequences."