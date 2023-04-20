Expand / Collapse search
IRS whistleblower claims Hunter Biden investigation is being mishandled: Read the letter

Whistleblower steps up with shocking claims in Hunter Biden probe Video

Whistleblower steps up with shocking claims in Hunter Biden probe

 Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the Biden family's questionable business dealings on 'Special Report.'

The Biden administration is mishandling its investigation into Hunter Biden, according to a Wednesday letter sent to House and Senate lawmakers from attorney Mark D. Lytle, representing an IRS criminal supervisory special agent.

Read the letter below. App users: Click here.

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION BEING MISHANDLED, ‘CLEAR CONFLICTS OF INTEREST’: IRS WHISTLEBLOWER

