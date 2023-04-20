Expand / Collapse search
Republicans respond after IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden investigation is being mishandled

President Biden’s son Hunter has been under federal investigation since 2018

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Whistleblower steps up with shocking claims in Hunter Biden probe Video

Whistleblower steps up with shocking claims in Hunter Biden probe

 Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the Biden family's questionable business dealings on 'Special Report.'

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are calling for the Biden administration to be held accountable for "blocking" Congress and the public from learning more about Biden family members’ business deals with China.

The congressional outcries come as a whistleblower within the Internal Revenue Service alleges an investigation into Hunter Biden is being mishandled by the Biden administration. The whistleblower also alleges "clear conflicts of interest" in the investigation.

"It’s deeply concerning that the Biden Administration may be obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for tax violations," House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer told Fox News on Wednesday.

Comer, R-Ky., also said "deceptive, shady business schemes" have allowed the Bidens to make "millions from foreign adversaries like China."

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION BEING MISHANDLED, 'CLEAR CONFLICTS OF INTEREST': IRS WHISTLEBLOWER

Hunter Biden and Joe Biden

WFP USA Board Chair Hunter Biden introduces his father Vice President Joe Biden at the Organization of American States on April 12, 2016, in Washington, DC.  (Kris Connor/WireImage)

"The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been following the Bidens’ tangled web of complex corporate and financial records. It’s clear from our investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from foreign adversaries like China," he said. "We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing any consequences."

Comer added: "The House Oversight Committee will work to hold accountable anyone in the Biden Administration who may be covering up this criminal activity. The Oversight Committee will also continue to pursue our investigation into the Biden family’s business schemes to determine if President Biden and our national security are compromised. Americans demand answers, transparency, and accountability."

President Biden’s son Hunter has been under federal investigation since 2018. The investigation concerns the presence of suspicious activity reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

Joe Biden's inauguration

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts, as Jill Biden and their children Ashley and Hunter watch on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty Images)

It is being led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

Across Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday called for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to publicly release the SARs found among the Biden family’s tax records.

"There’s no national security reason to keep them private," Cruz, R-Texas, said during an episode of his podcast. "There’s no reason whatsoever other than if you want to be part of a political cover-up."

SIX ADDITIONAL BIDEN FAMILY MEMBERS ‘MAY HAVE BENEFITED’ FROM HUNTER BUSINESS DEALINGS

SARs alone do not indicate wrongdoing or criminal activity but could be an indicator of such behavior.

"The US Department of Treasury needs to release every single suspicious activity report on the Biden family," Cruz said on Wednesday. "Janet Yellen, you have a choice: You are either actively covering up potential evidence of corruption or releasing every one of them to the American people."

According to Cruz, the American public should be privy to learning whether the presidential family is guilty of fraud or other abuses of office — or if he is innocent.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN $1M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

The Texas Republican said the Biden administration should "let the American people decide" if criminal activity was conducted. He added, "If this is benign, release the reports."

"Secretary Yellen, release every single suspicious activity report on the Biden family," Cruz said. He continued. "If she doesn’t release those reports, she is complicit in the cover-up."

In a letter dated April 19, 2023, attorney Mark D. Lytle told members of Congress that a client of his has been overseeing the "ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress."

Joe Biden waving while boarding Air Force One

In this handout image provided by the Irish Government, US President Joe Biden departs Dublin Airport on Air Force One with his sister Valerie and son Hunter on April 14, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Julien Behal/Irish Government via Getty Images)

And that the client is allegedly aware of facts of the case that "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee."

Lytle works for the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Nixon Peabody LLP.

Neither Hunter Biden nor any member of his family has been charged with a crime relating to the SARs.

Fox News' Patrick Ward, Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

