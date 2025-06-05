Karine Jean-Pierre hoped to be a co-host on 'The View' after exiting Biden White House: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reportedly hoped to be a co-host of "The View" after leaving the Biden administration.

The former Biden spokesperson wanted a seat at the table on the liberal ABC News talk show, Politico reported Wednesday, citing former Biden administration officials. Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, now has a primetime hosting gig at left-leaning MSNBC.

Jean-Pierre revealed she was ditching the Democratic Party on Wednesday and becoming an independent in an announcement for her new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines," which is set to be released in October.

Jean-Pierre appeared on "The View" several times while she was press secretary. After former President Joe Biden exited the 2024 race, Jean-Pierre's first interview was in New York with the show's hosts.

According to Politico, no opportunity with "The View" materialized. The show has had the same six rotating hosts since 2022; that year, it added Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as co-hosts to join Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.

After Biden's administration ended, the former press secretary also joined the co-hosts in March for her first television interview since leaving the White House. At one point, she was asked if she believed Biden would have beaten Donald Trump had he remained in the race by Griffin, who worked in Trump's first administration.

Jean-Pierre largely dodged the question, ultimately responding, "I don’t know what would have happened. I really – and anybody that says they do, they don’t really know, and so I don’t want to go to rehash the past."

Jean-Pierre had previously likened the Democrats speaking out against Biden after last year's debate to a "firing squad."

Axios reported on Thursday that at one point Jean-Pierre wanted to appear on "The View" as frequently as once a week while she was in the administration. "The View" and Jean-Piere did not immediately return requests for comment.

Jean-Pierre, a veteran Democratic Party flack who also served as a spokeswoman for the far-left MoveOn advocacy group, said on Instagram that the book was about not always being in a "partisan stance."

She received pushback from several former Biden officials, as reported by Politico and Axios. Officials were quoted saying the book was a "grift" and a "bizarre cash grab."

