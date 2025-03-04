Expand / Collapse search
Karine Jean-Pierre dodges when 'The View' host asks if Biden could have still won after disastrous debate

Karine Jean-Pierre recently called out Democratic leadership for ousting Biden

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Karine Jean-Pierre dodged on whether former President Biden would have beat President Donald Trump had he stayed in the race during an interview on "The View."

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged when asked by "The View" if former President Biden would have beaten President Donald Trump had he stayed in the 2024 race.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin referenced how Jean-Pierre described the sudden Democratic opposition to Biden after his rough June debate performance as a "firing squad" at an event for the Institute of Politics at Harvard University on Wednesday.

Griffin then posed the question, "Do you believe that Joe Biden would have won if he had stayed in, and a follow-up to that, do you think Kamala Harris would have had a better shot had she had more time?"

"I was asked a question, I answered it honestly and how I felt at the moment, I was the one going to the podium almost every day after that happened, and it was shocking what I saw. But I also, I can’t speculate, right? I don’t know what would have happened. I really – and anybody that says they do, they don’t really know, and so I don’t want to go to rehash the past," Jean-Pierre responded. 

JEAN-PIERRE BRISTLES WHEN PRESSED ON PAST 'DEMOCRACY' WARNINGS: 'DO NOT APPRECIATE HAVING MY WORDS TWISTED'

Karine Jean Pierre on 'The View

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday for her first post-WH interview. (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

Jean-Pierre pivoted to Trump, emphasizing that she didn't want to look backwards, and said the country was in a "five-alarm fire" under his presidency.

Griffin also tried to ask Jean-Pierre about whether she had access to polling showing that Biden "would have lost every swing state."

"That ship has sailed," liberal co-host Joy Behar chimed in.

Jean-Pierre denied she had any real contact with the Biden campaign as press secretary. She also did not answer Griffin's question about whether Harris would have performed better had she had more time. 

"It does matter though, we can't just flail our arms about Trump when it matters," Griffin added, as Whoopi Goldberg announced they were going to commercial.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gives remarks at the press briefing on January 24. (Andrew Thomas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre made her first remarks on her former boss since leaving office during the event at Harvard, lamenting that the Democratic Party effectively ousted Biden.

"I think what was the toughest thing to see in the three weeks was there was a disconnect for me [in] what was happening with leadership in the Democratic Party and how it was truly, as my former colleague, communications director Ben Labolt said, it was a firing squad," Jean-Pierre said.  

"I had never seen anything like it before. I had never seen a party do that in the way that they did, and it was hurtful and sad to see that happening," Jean-Pierre added. "A firing squad around a person who I believe was a true patriot, a person who I believe did everything that he can for this country. A person who I believe, as I mentioned before, has done more in one term than most presidents had done in two terms, historical things, and I was shocked by what I was seeing."

The former White House press secretary revealed at the same event that she hasn't watched the news since Trump's inauguration. Jean-Pierre also said she didn't miss the job, despite being honored to have served in Biden's administration. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.