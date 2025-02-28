Karine Jean-Pierre ripped over 'firing squad' recap of Biden's exit from race: 'Still doesn't understand'

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was blasted on social media this week after she sat down for an interview giving a recap on her thoughts about the Biden debate performance and the fallout from Democrats.

"I … look, personally, I think what was the toughest thing to see in the three weeks was there was a disconnect for me [in] what was happening with leadership in the Democratic Party and how it was truly, as my former colleague, communications director Ben Labolt said, it was a firing squad," Jean-Pierre said at an event for the Institute of Politics at Harvard University on Wednesday.

"I had never seen anything like it before. I had never seen a party do that in the way that they did, and it was hurtful and sad to see that happening," Jean-Pierre added. "A firing squad around a person who I believe was a true patriot, a person who I believe did everything that he can for this country. A person who I believe, as I mentioned before, has done more in one term than most presidents had done in two terms, historical things, and I was shocked by what I was seeing."

Jean-Pierre’s analysis, the first in-depth comments she has made on Biden’s exit from the race since she left the White House, drew immediate pushback from conservatives on social media.

"She openly lied about Biden’s mental decline," Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X. "She blamed cheap fake videos, which many in media echoed. Worst press secretary of our lifetimes. And now she’s shocked, shocked. . . ."

"The most important takeaway from this is Karine still doesn’t understand that they did anything wrong," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X.

"She either genuinely believes that Joe Biden was the most cognitively aware person to ever be President, or she knows he wasn't fit to serve four more years and is once again lying to you," Greg Price of the White House Rapid Response team posted on X . "Either way, she's the worst Press Secretary in American history."

"She's complicit," Fox News contributor Guy Benson posted on X.

"She really thought she could just lie her way past Father Time," Substack writer Jim Treacher posted on X.

Jean-Pierre said during her Harvard appearance that she has not been focused on watching the news since she left the White House.

"I have not watched the news," she said. "I have really tried to focus on self-care. I’ve really tried to focus on my daughter. I have a 10-year-old. And I have done . . . it's, I think the best way to say this is, I have deprogrammed myself so that I could be a civilian again. I used to wake up at 4:30 in the morning. Like, that was my schedule every day for four years. And I thought that when I stepped away from the lectern and the podium that I would have this, like, adrenaline, like, I would need to feed my, like, ‘Aaah, I need to be doing something!’"

