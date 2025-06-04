Karine Jean-Pierre switches affiliation to independent, releasing new book about 'broken' Biden White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Biden White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed Wednesday she was registering as an independent and announced a forthcoming book about her time in the tumultuous administration.

Jean-Pierre, a longtime Democratic Party operative, is urging Americans to step outside harsh party lines in her new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines," according to the book's description. The description also says the former Biden press secretary didn't come to the decision about leaving the party lightly.

"Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States," she said in a statement, according to the AP. "At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country. I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically."

Jean-Pierre also shared the news in a video posted to Instagram, where she explained that the new book was her answer to a way forward for Americans who feel distraught about the current Trump administration.

"What I have decided to do, and I really have thought long and hard about this, is to follow my own compass. That's what I've done and that's what this book does," she said in the Instagram video, urging Americans to not be so partisan.

"The way that I see moving forward in this space that we're in right now is if you are willing to stand side-by-side with me, regardless of how you identify politically, and as long as you respect the communities that I belong to, and vulnerable communities that I respect, I will be there with you, I will move forward with you," she said.

Jean-Pierre, a veteran Democratic Party flack who also worked for the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign and served as a spokeswoman for the far-left MoveOn advocacy group, said the book was about not always being in a "partisan stance."

The description also says that the book, set to be released in October, will look at "the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision."

Several books about the Biden-Harris White House and 2024 re-election campaign have been released since Trump's return to the White House, including Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's "Original Sin," which details the cover-up of the president's apparent decline in office.

Jean-Pierre routinely dismissed questions about Biden's fitness as White House press secretary as early as 2022.

"Don, you're asking me this question," Jean-Pierre told former CNN host Don Lemon that year, after he asked a question about Biden's ability to serve a second term. "Oh my gosh. He's the President of the United States. I can’t even keep up with him."

In February, Jean-Pierre accused Democrats of unleashing a "firing squad" on the former president, who was forced off the Democratic presidential ticket last July after weeks of pressure from his party.

"I had never seen anything like it before. I had never seen a party do that in the way that they did, and it was hurtful and sad to see that happening. A firing squad around a person who I believe was a true patriot, a person who I believe did everything that he can for this country," she said.