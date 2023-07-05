Kanter Freedom sends message to WNBA player calling America 'trash': I will buy you first-class plane ticket

Enes Kanter Freedom is speaking out after WNBA player Natasha Cloud called America "trash in so many ways" on Fourth of July weekend.

The former NBA player joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to call out Cloud, pointing out that many professional athletes in America are "uneducated" about the rest of the world and don't realize how proud they should be to live in the U.S.

"I just can't believe how people still cannot understand how lucky and blessed they are to be in a country where you can say whatever you want to say and you're not going to be in jail. So I just hope that I can just educate them in some ways."

Cloud created a stir on Friday when she wrote on Twitter that "Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times" and that "Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate."

Freedom responded by offering Cloud or any others with similar views to go on a trip to experience other countries.

"I am offering her or anyone, whenever their season is over, I will buy their ticket first-class. … I would like to take them to these some of those regimes out there like I said, again, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and other ones, and forget about calling them trash. These regimes, you know, you criticize them. You and your family members will be in jail and tortured to death," said Freedom, adding that Cloud either doesn't know any better or "worse, she's just hating on this beautiful country."

Freedom mentioned how it took WNBA star Brittney Griner to be arrested in Russia for her to realize how great America actually is.

"If you think America is so bad and so trash and so terrible, then leave. But before you leave, please have a phone conversation with your colleague, Brittney Griner. You know, she knows the best. She was the one that's saying, oh, yeah, this country, we have so many problems, we should not sing national anthem ever again and stuff. But then she realizes on the other side what could happen. So that's why I am telling everyone, just have a conversation with people, experience what these regimes can do."

On Saturday, Cloud spoke out again taking aim at those critical of her for her comments. She said those critics needed to come at her with something better than "move to Russia or China."

"I’m blessed to travel the world for my career. I’ve been in plenty of countries that I would have my human rights, healthcare, free/assisted schooling, don’t have to fear mass shootings or white supremacists, don’t have to be concerned about the highest maternal mortality rates," she wrote.

"Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING.

"Cause these are things that America is capable of…and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to. We choose to allow politicians to line their pockets and spit false and hateful ideologies to pit us against each other.

"America is a business."

