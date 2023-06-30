Expand / Collapse search
WNBA champion says America is 'trash in so many ways’ amid SCOTUS rulings

Cloud won an WNBA championship in 2019

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Washington Mystics player Natasha Cloud ripped the United States on Friday amid multiple rulings by the Supreme Court. 

Following a day in which the United States Supreme Court rejected the use of race as a factor in college admissions as a violation of the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of artist Lorie Smith on Friday. 

Natasha Cloud plays against the Chicago Sky

Natasha Cloud, #9 of the Washington Mystics, handles the ball during the game against the Chicago Sky on June 18, 2023, at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.  (Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Smith sued the state of Colorado over its anti-discrimination law that prohibited businesses providing sales or other accommodations to the public from denying service based on a customer's sexual orientation.

Cloud, who shared reports of both rulings on her Instagram, hopped on Twitter Friday and expressed her displeasure with the country. 

"Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times," Cloud posted to Twitter.  

"Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate."

On her Instagram, Cloud shared a story from CNN regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling on Affirmative Action, with Cloud writing "Keep on moving backwards…."

Natasha Cloud reacts during a game against the storm

Natasha Cloud, #9 of the Washington Mystics, reacts during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cloud also shared a story from Rolling Stone on the Supreme Court’s ruling on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, calling the country a "f------ joke" in her post. 

Additionally, the Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration cannot move forward with its student loan debt handout program.

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud plays against Atlanta

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, # 9, brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Dream on June 28, 2023, at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.  (Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The Secretary’s plan canceled roughly $430 billion of federal student loan balances, completely erasing the debts of 20 million borrowers and lowering the median amount owed by the other 23 million from $29,400 to $13,600," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. "Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.