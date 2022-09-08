Kansas GOP hopeful warns Americans can't afford Democrats' policies: 'The result has been economic hardship'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins said many 2022 Democrats are running primarily on the issue of abortion because the rest of their agenda has largely failed. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, she said the Biden administration's policies have led to economic hardship that Americans can't afford.

AMANDA ADKINS: Democrats don't have any other issues to run on because their agenda and Biden's policies have failed significantly. And as I mentioned earlier, the result has been economic hardship. People in this district are looking for change right now. Now, as you noted in the state of Kansas, post the Dobbs decision, abortion is no longer a federal issue. It is a state issue. So I have stated as a candidate that I am not in support of a federal ban. [Democratic Rep.] Sharice Davids in comparison votes for taxpayer-funded abortion and supports late-term abortion. She is definitely out of step with the district, but again, the focus right now is really on the economy, it is on safety, and it is on security. And the Biden administration and Sharice Davids have been a failure in that regard. … People can't afford the policies of Joe Biden and Sharice Davids. So they're looking for something different right now. They're looking for a change maker. And I am that leader in this district.

