The rate at which Biden has driven the US economy into the ground is 'genuinely astounding:' Steve Hilton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"'The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton blamed President Biden on Sunday for turning a strong U.S. economy into a 'weak, stagnant' one, calling the rate at which the country has entered a technical recession "genuinely astounding" – considering the state of the economy under former President Trump.

US ECONOMY ENTERS TECHNICAL RECESSION AFTER GROWTH TUMBLES 0.9% IN THE SECOND QUARTER

STEVE HILTON: Just out of interest, I went back and read Biden’s inaugural address again, and I noticed something amazing. Not the endless disingenuous policies about unity, but the fact he barely even talks about the economy. It’s hardly mentioned and now we know why. Because Biden’s actual economic plan now coming into full horrific view was this: how quickly and how comprehensively can we take a strong growing economy and turn it into a weak, shrinking, stagnant one? And the answer is, pretty damn quickly.

---

Revised GDP numbers show the economy shrank at an even faster rate than previously reported during the first quarter, and now it is down again. So that does mean we’re in a recession. The rate at which this Biden regime has driven our economy into the ground is actually genuinely astounding.

---

It was only just a few years ago with Trump that we had the best economy for half a century. Blue collar boom, the lowest unemployment levels we've ever seen, especially for women, Black people and Latinos. But now look, we went from becoming a net energy exporter to waging a self-defeating war on energy… we went from affordable gas prices to the highest average cost per gallon on record, from pro-growth to anti-growth, pro-America to anti-America. This is Biden’s mad agenda and this is Biden’s avoidable recession.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH STEVE HILTON'S OPENING MONOLOGUE FROM ‘THE NEXT REVOLUTION’ BELOW:



