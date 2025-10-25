Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris doesn't rule out another presidential run in new interview: 'I am not done'

'I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones,' Kamala Harris says

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published | Updated
Kamala Harris tells Charlamagne about her political future, says shes in it for the fight

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who many suspect plans to run in 2028, spoke to Charlamagne tha God about her political future, vowing to continue the political fight.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has hinted at another run for president — possibly her strongest indication yet that she may throw her hat back in the ring for commander in chief.

Harris, who was defeated by President Donald Trump in last year’s election, told the BBC that she is keeping her options open and dismissed polls that view her as a 2028 outsider. She also branded the president as a "tyrant."

"I am not done," she told the United Kingdom outlet. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones."

CNN PANEL SHREDS HARRIS' COLBERT INTERVIEW FOR HER LACK OF SOLUTIONS AFTER 'SIX MONTHS TO FIGURE IT OUT'

Kamala Harris speaks during a London Literature Festival interview about her book '107 Days'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris discusses her new memoir "107 Days" at the Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival 2025 in London on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Harris lost the electoral college to Trump 312 to 226 and went down by 2.3 million votes in the popular vote. She was catapulted into the race as the Democratic primary nominee following then-President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the election in the wake of a disastrous debate performance.

Since the defeat, Harris kept a low enough profile until the publication last month of her book, "107 Days," detailing her short, failed presidential campaign. In the book, she argues she had too little time to define her message or distance herself from Biden’s record. She also cited Democrat infighting and a lack of donor confidence.

In her BBC interview, Harris left the door open to another White House run, saying her grandnieces would "in their lifetime, for sure" see a female president.

When asked if that person could be her, she replied, "possibly," signaling she’s considering another bid.

Harris said she hasn’t made a decision but still sees herself as having a political future. 

There is no clear frontrunner to lead the Democrats into the 2028 election and a potential crowded list of nominees includes California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, among others.

Harris said she was undeterred by unfavorable polls.

"If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she said.

The full interview will air on Sunday, but the BBC released excerpts on Saturday. 

Harris said that her concerns that Trump would act like an authoritarian have come true.

KAMALA HARRIS DECISION NOT TO RUN IN 2026 OPENS DOOR TO POSSIBLE SECOND PRESIDENTIAL RUN IN 2028

Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention

Then-Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 22, 2024.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

"He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice — and he has done exactly that," Harris told the BBC.

She pointed to the suspension of late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel by ABC after he made a joke about Republican reaction to the death of Charlie Kirk. 

Kimmel’s show was suspended by ABC, after Trump-appointed FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened broadcasters, and the move was celebrated by Trump. Kimmel appeared to falsely suggest the alleged assassin was a MAGA supporter and was brought back on air the following week.

"You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponized, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists… His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process," Harris said.

Harris labeled Trump a "tyrant," accusing business leaders and institutions of cozying up to the president and bowing to his demands.

Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump and Melania Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

"There are many… that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation," Harris said.

The White House was dismissive when asked by the BBC for a response to Harris’s comments.

"When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint — the American people don’t care about her absurd lies," spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the outlet. "Or maybe she did take the hint and that’s why she’s continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications."

Fox News Digital has also asked the White House for comment.

