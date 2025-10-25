Kamala Harris doesn't rule out another presidential run in new interview: 'I am not done'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has hinted at another run for president — possibly her strongest indication yet that she may throw her hat back in the ring for commander in chief.

Harris, who was defeated by President Donald Trump in last year’s election, told the BBC that she is keeping her options open and dismissed polls that view her as a 2028 outsider. She also branded the president as a "tyrant."

"I am not done," she told the United Kingdom outlet. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones."

Harris lost the electoral college to Trump 312 to 226 and went down by 2.3 million votes in the popular vote. She was catapulted into the race as the Democratic primary nominee following then-President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the election in the wake of a disastrous debate performance.

Since the defeat, Harris kept a low enough profile until the publication last month of her book, "107 Days," detailing her short, failed presidential campaign. In the book, she argues she had too little time to define her message or distance herself from Biden’s record. She also cited Democrat infighting and a lack of donor confidence.

In her BBC interview, Harris left the door open to another White House run, saying her grandnieces would "in their lifetime, for sure" see a female president.

When asked if that person could be her, she replied, "possibly," signaling she’s considering another bid.

Harris said she hasn’t made a decision but still sees herself as having a political future.

There is no clear frontrunner to lead the Democrats into the 2028 election and a potential crowded list of nominees includes California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, among others.

Harris said she was undeterred by unfavorable polls.

"If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she said.

The full interview will air on Sunday, but the BBC released excerpts on Saturday.

Harris said that her concerns that Trump would act like an authoritarian have come true.

"He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice — and he has done exactly that," Harris told the BBC.

She pointed to the suspension of late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel by ABC after he made a joke about Republican reaction to the death of Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel’s show was suspended by ABC, after Trump-appointed FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened broadcasters, and the move was celebrated by Trump. Kimmel appeared to falsely suggest the alleged assassin was a MAGA supporter and was brought back on air the following week.

"You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponized, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists… His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process," Harris said.

Harris labeled Trump a "tyrant," accusing business leaders and institutions of cozying up to the president and bowing to his demands.

"There are many… that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation," Harris said.

The White House was dismissive when asked by the BBC for a response to Harris’s comments.

"When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint — the American people don’t care about her absurd lies," spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the outlet. "Or maybe she did take the hint and that’s why she’s continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications."

Fox News Digital has also asked the White House for comment.