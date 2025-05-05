Some Democratic senators reportedly wary of potential Kamala Harris 2028 presidential run

Some Democratic senators stopped short of throwing their support behind former Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, according to a new report published on Sunday.

A Democratic senator who remained anonymous bluntly told The Hill, "No," when asked if Harris should run again in 2028. The senator told the outlet that Harris had her chance in 2024 before losing to President Donald Trump in November.

Harris is currently weighing her political future while speaking out against the president's policies.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., told the outlet that he didn't see Harris as a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, though he did say the former VP would bring a "valuable perspective to the political debate."

"I think time will tell," he added. "What’s going to happen over the next six to 18 months is going to be lots of Democrats having lots of different opinions about what our priorities should be. What are the values we have to put first?"

However, some were more confident about the former vice president trying again in 2028.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., told The Hill that he was open to Harris running again, emphasizing that there would be an open process in the next presidential election.

"I’m a big fan of Kamala Harris, I enjoyed serving with her. I think given the time frame that we have, which is very different from what we were dealing with last time, that it’s going to be an open process," he said, suggesting her talent shouldn't be underestimated. "Having that open process has a lot of long-term benefits."

The Hill reported that Heinrich discouraged former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from running again in 2020.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Harris was a good candidate, but questioned whether she was the best candidate.

"I think she’s a potential candidate. There were a good many reasons that she lost, some beyond her control. But she’s a strikingly attractive and effective candidate and public official," he said.

"The question would be whether she’s the best candidate, and there will be a lot of debate about that question," the senator added.

Democratic governors like JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gavin Newsom of California are also considered to be options for the Democrats in 2028.