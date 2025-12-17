Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kamala Harris says she hasn't decided on 2028 presidential campaign amid report she's 'stepping toward' run

Comments come after Axios reported Harris was moving toward another White House run

Hanna Panreck
Harris said she hasn't decided about 2028 amid report saying she's 'stepping toward' run Video

Harris said she hasn't decided about 2028 amid report saying she's 'stepping toward' run

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she hasn't made any decisions about 2028 yet during an interview with former DNC Chair Jamie Harrison, amid reporting that she was "stepping toward" a run.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped a question about her plans for 2028 during an interview released Wednesday, saying she hasn't made any decisions about it amid reports suggesting she is moving toward another run.

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison asked Harris during his "At Our Table" podcast if she was thinking about 2028 and whether she felt she had unfinished business.

"I have not made any decisions about that," Harris responded.

Axios reported Sunday that Harris was "stepping toward" a 2028 run, citing her appearance before the DNC last week and the extension of her book tour.

2028 LOOMS LARGE: HARRIS, NEWSOM, PRITZKER CONVERGE AT MAJOR DNC MEETING

Kamala Harris speaks

Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Sept. 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Harris criticized both parties in her DNC remarks.

"Obviously, we must focus on the midterms," Harris said in her Friday speech. "But Democrats, we must also have a clear vision for what comes after the midterms — and then after Trump. We need to answer the question. We need to answer the question: what comes next for our party and our democracy?"

Harris argued that "both parties have failed to hold the public's trust" and that "people are done with the status quo, and they're ready to break things to force change."

RACHEL MADDOW REGRETS NOT PRESSING KAMALA HARRIS MORE DURING INTERVIEW ABOUT '107 DAYS' MEMOIR

Kamala Harris thanked Democrats for 'standing up for our democracy.' Video

Harrison told Harris during the interview that whatever her decision, she would have the support of many Americans.

"If you do make a decision, and whatever the decision that you make, there are going to be millions of people who will support you with whatever you want to do. There's so much love for you, you're seeing it on your book tour, you're selling out," Harrison said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also attended the Democratic National Committee's annual winter meeting, which kicked off in Los Angeles last week.

Jaime Harrison

Jaime Harrison, former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Harris also spoke to Harrison about the state of the Democratic Party, telling him that she feels it is "stuck in the past."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

