Kamala Harris says she hasn't decided on 2028 presidential campaign amid report she's 'stepping toward' run

Former Vice President Kamala Harris sidestepped a question about her plans for 2028 during an interview released Wednesday, saying she hasn't made any decisions about it amid reports suggesting she is moving toward another run.

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison asked Harris during his "At Our Table" podcast if she was thinking about 2028 and whether she felt she had unfinished business.

"I have not made any decisions about that," Harris responded.

Axios reported Sunday that Harris was "stepping toward" a 2028 run, citing her appearance before the DNC last week and the extension of her book tour.

Harris criticized both parties in her DNC remarks.

"Obviously, we must focus on the midterms," Harris said in her Friday speech. "But Democrats, we must also have a clear vision for what comes after the midterms — and then after Trump. We need to answer the question. We need to answer the question: what comes next for our party and our democracy?"

Harris argued that "both parties have failed to hold the public's trust" and that "people are done with the status quo, and they're ready to break things to force change."

Harrison told Harris during the interview that whatever her decision, she would have the support of many Americans.

"If you do make a decision, and whatever the decision that you make, there are going to be millions of people who will support you with whatever you want to do. There's so much love for you, you're seeing it on your book tour, you're selling out," Harrison said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also attended the Democratic National Committee's annual winter meeting, which kicked off in Los Angeles last week.

Harris also spoke to Harrison about the state of the Democratic Party, telling him that she feels it is "stuck in the past."