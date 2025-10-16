Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Kamala Harris hints at possible 2028 run, says some call her 'most qualified candidate ever'

Harris said she was 'just speaking fact' after claiming some called her the 'most qualified candidate ever' to run for president

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
close
Kamala Harris hints at possible 2028 run, says some call her 'most qualified candidate ever' Video

Kamala Harris hints at possible 2028 run, says some call her 'most qualified candidate ever'

When asked by journalist Kara Swisher on Tuesday whether she plans to run for president in 2028, former Vice President Kamala Harris responded, "Maybe. Maybe not."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris hinted at a possible presidential run in 2028 and claimed that some people said she was "the most qualified candidate ever to run for president" during an on-stage interview with journalist Kara Swisher.

When asked by Swisher last week whether she would be running for president in 2028, Harris shrugged and responded, "Maybe. Maybe not," which prompted cheers from the crowd.

Harris has already bypassed a run for California governor in 2026.

The former vice president was then asked what policies she would focus on either implementing, or rolling back, if she were to be elected president.

KAMALA HARRIS PLAYS UP COZY RELATIONSHIP WITH HILLARY CLINTON AS WEDGE WITH BIDEN WIDENS

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris on "On with Kara Swisher" last week. (Screenshot/On with Kara Swisher)

"It's much too early to have that conversation, Kara," Harris responded. "I literally yesterday would not have known that this Department of Justice would have indicted the New York Attorney General, right?"

After taking a quick jab at President Donald Trump's Department of Justice, Harris told Swisher that she believed that the Democratic Party's current responsibility is to deal with the immediate needs of the American people. She added that, during her time with the Biden administration, she could have approached that goal differently.

"I actually, in reflection, one of the things I would have done differently — and I talk about a few things but one of them on this topic — I really do think we should have done the families piece of ‘Build Back Better’ before we did the infrastructure and the CHIPS Act," she said.

KAMALA HARRIS ADMITS THERE ARE THINGS SHE WOULD'VE DONE DIFFERENTLY IN 2024, FAILS TO ELABORATE

Earlier in the interview, Harris spoke about her experience running against Trump in 2024, which is covered extensively in her new memoir, "107 Days."

Harris said she "couldn't do enough" in the relatively short time she had on the campaign trail. The former vice president stressed that she wanted voters to not only know her background of who she is as a person, but also her professional qualifications.

  • Kamala Harris hits the ground running after her debate with Trump
    Image 1 of 2

    Then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

  • Kamala Harris on stage with Errin Haines
    Image 2 of 2

    Former Vice President Kamala Harris waves to crowds of supporters as she launches her book tour in New York City on Sept. 24, 2025. (Fox News Digital)

Harris reeled off her former titles, including serving as a U.S. Senator from California, the state's attorney general, and the district attorney of San Francisco.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Swisher interjected, saying, "That's a decent resume, but go ahead."

"Well, some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president," Harris claimed to applause, adding that she's "just speaking fact."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Close modal

Continue