Kamala Harris hints at possible 2028 run, says some call her 'most qualified candidate ever'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris hinted at a possible presidential run in 2028 and claimed that some people said she was "the most qualified candidate ever to run for president" during an on-stage interview with journalist Kara Swisher.

When asked by Swisher last week whether she would be running for president in 2028, Harris shrugged and responded, "Maybe. Maybe not," which prompted cheers from the crowd.

Harris has already bypassed a run for California governor in 2026.

The former vice president was then asked what policies she would focus on either implementing, or rolling back, if she were to be elected president.

KAMALA HARRIS PLAYS UP COZY RELATIONSHIP WITH HILLARY CLINTON AS WEDGE WITH BIDEN WIDENS

"It's much too early to have that conversation, Kara," Harris responded. "I literally yesterday would not have known that this Department of Justice would have indicted the New York Attorney General, right?"

After taking a quick jab at President Donald Trump's Department of Justice, Harris told Swisher that she believed that the Democratic Party's current responsibility is to deal with the immediate needs of the American people. She added that, during her time with the Biden administration, she could have approached that goal differently.

"I actually, in reflection, one of the things I would have done differently — and I talk about a few things but one of them on this topic — I really do think we should have done the families piece of ‘Build Back Better’ before we did the infrastructure and the CHIPS Act," she said.

KAMALA HARRIS ADMITS THERE ARE THINGS SHE WOULD'VE DONE DIFFERENTLY IN 2024, FAILS TO ELABORATE

Earlier in the interview, Harris spoke about her experience running against Trump in 2024, which is covered extensively in her new memoir, "107 Days."

Harris said she "couldn't do enough" in the relatively short time she had on the campaign trail. The former vice president stressed that she wanted voters to not only know her background of who she is as a person, but also her professional qualifications.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Harris reeled off her former titles, including serving as a U.S. Senator from California, the state's attorney general, and the district attorney of San Francisco.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Swisher interjected, saying, "That's a decent resume, but go ahead."

"Well, some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president," Harris claimed to applause, adding that she's "just speaking fact."