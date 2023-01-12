Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a series of familiar word salads and comments during her latest appearance in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Thursday.

Harris was joined by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and University of Michigan professor Kyle Whyte at the university’s Rackham Auditorium to discuss further efforts to combat the climate crisis. However, over the course of the discussion, Harris made several statements which triggered the memories of many Twitter users.

The vice president repeated her love for Venn diagrams.

"I love Venn diagrams. I do. I love Venn diagrams. So, the three circles — and you can do more! Nobody says a Venn diagram has to only be three circles, right?" Harris said Thursday.

KAMALA HARRIS CALLS HOUSE-PASSED BORN-ALIVE ACT ‘EXTREME,’ CLAIMS IT JEOPARDIZES REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS

She made similar comments in October.

"Let me just say, I love Venn diagrams. I really love Venn diagrams. You know, the circles, right?" Harris said.

Back to the Michigan event, the vice president jovially referenced the prospect of electric school buses.

"I'm excited about electric school buses. I LOVE electric school buses. I just love them! For so many reasons. Maybe because I went to school on a school bus. Hey, raise your hand if you went to school on a school bus!" Harris exclaimed while raising her hand.

The comment was almost identical to one she made during a Seattle appearance back in October.

"Who doesn't love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? It’s part of our experience growing up," Harris said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., joked, "Other than failing as Border Czar and talking about Venn diagrams, what does Kamala Harris even do all day?"

"Biden’s day: Gets a Special Counsel Kamala: ‘I'm excited about electric school buses! I love electric school buses! I just love them for so many reasons! Maybe b/c I went to school on a school bus? Raise your hand if you went to school on a school bus!!!'" Steve Guest, communications adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted.

"Seriously, wtf is her deal with venn diagrams," X Strategies senior digital strategist Greg Price wrote.

"Also did the whole school bus forced laughter thing at this event. Playin’ the hits!" Townhall.com political editor Guy Benson commented.

REPUBLICANS SHOULD CHEER: JOE BIDEN WILL REPORTEDLY RUN AGAIN IN 2024

Others commented on what they considered Harris' bizarre description of the Caribbean islands.

"In the Western hemisphere, that is where the Caribbean is. We are also in the Western Hemisphere. They are our neighbors," Harris said.

"Geography czar Kamala Harris," Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross joked.

"Groundbreaking stuff," Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' rapid response director Christina Pushaw tweeted.

In March of last year, Harris was mocked for a similar oversimplification of the war in Ukraine, as well as "nonsense" regarding a climate plan.

"Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically that’s wrong," Harris said.

Telegraph contributor Nile Gardiner poked fun at Harris saying, "I think of this moment as a moment that is about great momentum."

"Kamala Harris talks complete nonsense," he wrote.

The comment reminded social media users of a different event, where she stated, "That’s why we’re here today. Because we have the ability to see what can be unburdened by what has been and then to make the possible actually happen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris has frequently been mocked for word salads and awkward public interactions since taking on her position as vice president.