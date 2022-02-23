Kamala Harris shooting ‘boring verbal missiles’ at Putin: Douglas Murray

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris has been tapped in to mend European relations amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and author Douglas Murray could not contain his astonishment on "Fox & Friends" following her trip to Germany.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: It's just astonishing. I mean, the moment that the Biden administration said, "you know, we're sending Kamala Harris to sort this out," you just sort of… where to start? You know, she arrived at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday. Do you know what she said to her European counterparts? She said, "we're looking here at the real possibility of war in Europe. And just think about that for a moment, guys. I mean, this is serious. This is a possibility of war in Europe, and we should stop and think about that." Wow, Sherlock. How could we do without you?

She's telling this to her European counterparts. It's not even an insight, it's not even a banality. I don't know whether she was trying to bore her European counterparts or send these sort of boring verbal missiles to Vladimir Putin until he gave in. It doesn't say anything. It doesn't do anything. It's just another banality. It does nothing to stop Vladimir Putin.

There's this debate now going on about exactly what Vladimir Putin wants to take in Ukraine. Is he going to take the parts of the country which he sees as his, which he sees as Russian speaking dominated and therefore able to be consumed by him? Or does it mean he's going to roll all the way to Kyiv? Does it mean he's going to take the whole thing, go right up to the borders of NATO countries like Hungary? This is incredibly serious, and nothing that this administration has done in D.C. has shown that they recognize the seriousness of it.

