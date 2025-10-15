Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Kamala Harris says 'it's f----- up' what RFK Jr's HHS is doing to America

Former VP claims she was dubbed by some to be the 'most qualified candidate ever' for the presidency

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Harris rails against RFK Jr during podcast interview, says recent decisions are 'f---ed up' Video

Harris rails against RFK Jr during podcast interview, says recent decisions are 'f---ed up'

Kamala Harris said recent decisions from Robert F. Kennedy Jr's health department would kill people and were "f---ed up."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the current state of the HHS under Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and President Trump.

Harris joined podcaster Kara Swisher at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., to discuss her new book, "107 Days," which details her whirlwind experience in the 2024 election. Swisher thanked Harris for attending, but quipped that by the time they were done, numerous crazy things would have occurred in the news cycle. 

Harris responded by juxtaposing her mother’s work as a scientist to "uplift the human condition" with how she characterized the current state of the HHS under Trump and RFK Jr.

"When I see what these people are doing right now to end the war on cancer, to deny science and fire scientists, Kara, it's personal for me," Harris said.

KAMALA HARRIS TAKES APPARENT SHOT AT TRUMP ADMIN IN BIZARRE OUTBURST: 'THESE MOTHER----- ARE CRAZY'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, California, on April 30, 2025. (CAMILLE COHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

"I can't laugh at it, because, like so many of you who have known people who suffer because of unknown diseases or cancers for which there are no cures, or there is the beginning of but more work that needs to be done for the cure..." Harris said. "What they are doing to push misinformation and lies at the highest level of government. It's criminal, and people will die because of what they're doing."

"I can’t laugh about that, I’m sorry," Harris said. "It’s f----- up."

KAMALA HARRIS BERATED STAFF FOR NOT PREPPING HER FOR HEALTH PODCAST INTERVIEW: 'WHAT THE F---WAS THAT?'

president trump with rfk jr and cheryl hines

The HHS under Trump and RFK Jr. has been frequently criticized by Democrats. (Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, her own credentials, she said, are far superior.

"Well, some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president," she said.

"I like the ‘some people say,’ very nice, but go ahead," Swisher joked.

"I’m just speaking fact," Harris replied. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the HHS and did not receive immediate reply.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Vice President Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that some people have dubbed her the most qualified candidate ever to run for the presidency. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue