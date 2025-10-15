Kamala Harris says 'it's f----- up' what RFK Jr's HHS is doing to America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the current state of the HHS under Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and President Trump.

Harris joined podcaster Kara Swisher at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., to discuss her new book, "107 Days," which details her whirlwind experience in the 2024 election. Swisher thanked Harris for attending, but quipped that by the time they were done, numerous crazy things would have occurred in the news cycle.

Harris responded by juxtaposing her mother’s work as a scientist to "uplift the human condition" with how she characterized the current state of the HHS under Trump and RFK Jr.

"When I see what these people are doing right now to end the war on cancer, to deny science and fire scientists, Kara, it's personal for me," Harris said.

KAMALA HARRIS TAKES APPARENT SHOT AT TRUMP ADMIN IN BIZARRE OUTBURST: 'THESE MOTHER----- ARE CRAZY'

"I can't laugh at it, because, like so many of you who have known people who suffer because of unknown diseases or cancers for which there are no cures, or there is the beginning of but more work that needs to be done for the cure..." Harris said. "What they are doing to push misinformation and lies at the highest level of government. It's criminal, and people will die because of what they're doing."

"I can’t laugh about that, I’m sorry," Harris said. "It’s f----- up."

KAMALA HARRIS BERATED STAFF FOR NOT PREPPING HER FOR HEALTH PODCAST INTERVIEW: 'WHAT THE F---WAS THAT?'

Meanwhile, her own credentials, she said, are far superior.

"Well, some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president," she said.

"I like the ‘some people say,’ very nice, but go ahead," Swisher joked.

"I’m just speaking fact," Harris replied.

Fox News Digital reached out to the HHS and did not receive immediate reply.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP