Kamala Harris changes ‘HQ’ campaign account after relaunch, ditches ‘67’ handle

Former Vice President Kamala Harris relaunched her Kamala HQ social media account used during her 2024 campaign on Thursday as a "Gen-Z led progressive content hub," but after less than one day, it looks like the account has already received another facelift.

The X account, now dubbed "HQ," switched its handle to "@headquarters_67" on Thursday, a possible reference to the 6-7 meme, shared a video with the caption, "Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub."

The new "67" handle was met with widespread mockery on social media, and shortly after the initial relaunch, the account's handle was renamed to "headquarters68_."

KAMALA HARRIS WARNS THAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS 'STUCK IN THE PAST,' SPEAKING INAUTHENTICALLY

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris’ office to ask whether the original handle was intended as a reference to the viral meme and whether it was changed after being mocked online but did not receive an immediate response.

The video embedded in the relaunch post featured Harris being asked, "Madam Vice President, what’s going on with KamalaHQ?"

"Well, I’m so glad you asked. I have good news," Harris replied . "So, Kamala HQ is turning into ‘Headquarters,’ and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders. I’m really excited about it. So stay engaged and I’ll see you out there. Thank you."

'KAMALA IS BRAT’: HARRIS REVEALS HOW SCRIPTED HER FAILED 2024 CAMPAIGN WAS WITH STAR-STUDDED EVENTS

In response to this video and the preview video shared the previous day, many popular conservative commentators mocked the rollout as a poorly planned maneuver or argued that Harris herself would not be viable.

Noting the possible "67" reference, journalist Chris Rufo wrote, "My children have informed me that ‘67’ is already old, tired, and cringe, so once again, Kamala is coming up short."

"6 7.. Do you get it!," conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller joked.

"On behalf of every Republican in the country: run, Kamala, run!" the Republican Jewish Coalition quipped.

While there were plenty of conservatives who were quick to roast the rebranding, Stefanie Feldman, who previously served as national policy director for former President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, questioned the tactics being used by the account.

KAMALA HARRIS' BOOK, MEDIA TOUR SLAMMED BY LIBERAL CRITICS AS 'EMBARRASSING' AND 'UNHELPFUL'

After the official GOP X account reposted Harris' rebrand video with a thumbs-up emoji, "HQ" replied with an emoji of its own — the middle finger emoji.

"Does this help Democrats win over more voters or mobilize voters?" Feldman wrote on X Thursday, including a screenshot of the interaction.

Democratic strategist Matt Corridoni concurred with Feldman, arguing that the "quest to feel cool on the internet has stopped some candidates from just acting normal."

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.