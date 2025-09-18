Harris reveals 'first choice' for running mate but says America wasn't ready for it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed that Pete Buttigieg was her "first choice" as running mate in last year’s presidential election, but such a pairing "was too big of a risk," according to an excerpt from her upcoming book.

Buttigieg, the former secretary of transportation and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is gay, "would have been an ideal partner – if I were a straight white man," Harris wrote in a portion of "107 Days" published by The Atlantic.

"But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk," she added. "And I think Pete also knew that – to our mutual sadness."

Harris ultimately selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. That pairing lost the presidential election to Donald Trump and JD Vance in November.

In the "107 Days" excerpt, Harris said Buttigieg initially led the eight names on her vetting list for running mates because "he is a sincere public servant with the rare talent of being able to frame liberal arguments in a way that makes it possible for conservatives to hear them," according to The Atlantic.

"I love Pete," she reportedly wrote. "I love working with Pete. He and his husband, Chasten, are friends."

Harris and Buttigieg both ran for president in 2020, but the Democratic Party’s nomination was secured by Joe Biden in that election cycle.

Harris’s book "107 Days" is set to be released next Tuesday, Sept. 23.

"For the first time, and with surprising and revealing insights, former Vice President Kamala Harris tells the story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history," reads a description of the book on Simon & Schuster’s website.

"From the chaos of campaign strategy sessions to the intensity of debate prep under relentless scrutiny and the private moments that rarely make headlines, Kamala Harris offers an unfiltered look at the pressures, triumphs, and heartbreaks of a history-defining race," it added.