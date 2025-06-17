Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reports $2 million payment for her memoir 'Lovely One' in 2024

The payment for 'Lovely One' follows nearly $900K received from the same publisher the previous year

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Claims Criticisms Of Judges Are 'Attacks On Democracy' | Will Cain Show Video

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Claims Criticisms Of Judges Are 'Attacks On Democracy' | Will Cain Show

Will Cain and The Crew do 'Quick Takes' through the news including Justice Jackson's claims that criticizing judges is an ‘attack on democracy.' Plus, Will shares his conversation with college students on President Trump's First 100 days.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reported receiving over $2 million from Penguin Random House, which published her book, "Lovely One: A Memoir," in 2024.

Jackson’s financial disclosure report indicated that Penguin Random House paid her a $2,068,750 book advance in 2024. The company also provided reimbursements for transportation, food, and lodging to promote her book at events across the country. 

"Lovely One," whose title references her West African birth name's meaning, was published in early September, and is described by Amazon as "tracing her family’s ascent from segregation to her confirmation on America’s highest court within the span of one generation."

Her book tour spanned the country with stops in major cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta.

CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS ADDRESSES DIVISIONS BETWEEN JUSTICES AFTER SEVERAL RECENT SCOTUS SKIRMISHES

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is not the first time Penguin Random House has sent her a massive payment, as a similar disclosure report revealed the company paid her a $893,750 book advance in 2023, bringing the total over two years to almost $3 million.

The Supreme Court recently adopted a formal ethics code for receiving free travel and other gifts. However, there is no current cap on how much justices may earn from book deals.

"Last month, Barrett, Jackson, Gorsuch and Sotomayor recused themselves from a decision over whether to hear a case involving the parent company of the book publisher Penguin Random House," the Washington Post reported. "The justices did not explain their reasoning for sitting out the discussion, but an ethics expert said it was probably because the case involved the German company Bertelsmann, which owns the publishing house that has published or will be publishing their books."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Penguin Random House provided a large sum of money to help Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson promote her new memoir. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.