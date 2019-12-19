Judge Napolitano: FISA judge's FBI rebuke suggests court has been abused for decades

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said Thursday that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA Court) chief judge’s stunning rebuke of the FBI suggests the court has been abused for decades.

In a rare public order Tuesday, presiding judge Rosemary M. Collyer strongly criticized the FBI over its surveillance-application process, giving the bureau until Jan. 10 to come up with solutions in the wake of findings by Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz.

Horowitz said he did not find significant evidence that FBI agents were involved in a political conspiracy to undermine Trump's candidacy in 2016. However, the report did find numerous errors and inaccuracies in applications by FBI agents to obtain permission to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page's phone calls and emails.

“What Mike Horowitz did, the inspector general, was a positive, good for the nation,” Napolitano said Thursday on "America's Newsroom." "This is one of 40,000 warrants issued by the FISA court and it was filled with errors and misrepresentations. Judge Collyer is saying, ‘Were there other errors and misrepresentations in the 40,000 we’ve issued?’”

He went on explain, “She ordered Chris Wray, the director of the FBI, to go back and substantiate applications that have made in the past two years while he’s been director.”

“That is unheard of because these people who were the subject of the surveillance have already been surveilled,” Napolitano continued. “The government has already heard their conversations.”

