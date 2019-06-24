Trump refuses to say if he has faith in FBI Director Wray: 'We'll see how it turns out'

President Trump on Monday refused to say whether he had confidence in FBI Director Christopher Wray, while acknowledging the two officials have disagreed on some key issues, including whether the president’s campaign was a victim of spying.

In an interview, Trump was quizzed on his level of confidence in the FBI boss.

“Well, we’ll see how it turns out,” he told The Hill, before discussing Wray’s previous claim that he would not use the word “spying” to describe the bureau's surveillance of figures linked to the Trump campaign in 2016.

“I mean, I disagree with him on that and I think a lot of people are disagreeing. You may even disagree with him on that.”

The comments weren’t the first the president has made against Wray, with Trump also taking a swipe at his own FBI director last month.

“'The FBI has no leadership,'" Trump quoted Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton as saying. "'The Director is protecting the same gang that tried to overthrow the President through an illegal coup.’ (Recommended by previous DOJ) @TomFitton @JudicialWatch."

When asked earlier this year if he believed the Trump campaign was spied on in 2016, Wray told lawmakers on the Senate Appropriations Committee: “That’s not the term I would use.

“Lots of people have different colloquial phrases. I believe that the FBI is engaged in investigative activity, and part of investigative activity includes surveillance activity of different shapes and sizes, and to me the key question is making sure that it’s done by the book, consistent with our lawful authorities.”