Carter Page: I have a 'team of attorneys' scouring Horowitz report for potential lawsuits

Former Trump campaign aide Carter Page told "Hannity" on Monday that he has a team of attorneys looking over the Justice Department inspector general's report for subjects of potential lawsuits, claiming that his reputation was badly damaged by the Russia investigation.

Page, who also disclosed to host Sean Hannity that he was a CIA asset who put his life at risk for the U.S., said he was the subject of lies, smears and threats over the past few years.

Hannity said he was upset that Page was subjected to the poor treatment after it was revealed he was the subject of a FISA court surveillance warrant.

TUCKER CARLSON ON FISA REPORT: CARTER PAGE SHOULD SUE COMMENTATORS WHO DOUBTED HIM 'INTO BANKRUPTCY'

"They totally took a piece of information about you, altered it to say the opposite -- basically that you are betraying your country when you helped your country," the host said.

When Hannity asked whether he would consider suing those who treated him wrongfully, Page replied, "Absolutely."

"There is a team, I was always working on this on my own for the last few years," he said. "I kept having DOJ run rings around me. Right now, as we speak, we have our team of attorneys going through that document in great detail."

Page said he plans to share his and his counsels' findings with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has been following the overall investigation closely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Inspector General Michael Horowitz is also expected to testify before Graham's panel on Wednesday.

In his interview, Page said he received "tons of death threats" relating to "false media reports."

In addition to Hannity, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host Tucker Carlson said earlier Monday that he hoped Page would sue anyone who allegedly defamed him or spread falsities.

Carlson specified that one person Page should seek legal action against is former CIA director and current CNN contributor John Brennan, who Carlson accused of being a partisan and a "malicious liar."