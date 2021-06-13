Judge Jeanine Pirro teases 'Faith and Freedom Coalition' conference, second season of 'Castles'

For the past 12 years, the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s "Road to Majority" Policy Conference has empowered conservative activists to fight for their values at the polls and in the public arena. Designed to forge a path toward a pro-family majority, the conference serves to equip attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout.



"Road to Majority" is the nation’s premier grassroots conservative policy conference, and this year’s meeting hopes to continue the momentum to win the majority in the 2022 Midterm Elections with invited speakers like former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Fox News' Tucker Carlson, and "Justice" host, Judge Jeanine Pirro — the latter of whom announced her involvement with the coalition Saturday.

"All you need to do to see me and many other great speakers is go to Foxnation.com and sign up now," Pirro encouraged.

Pirro also took time during Saturday's ‘Justice’ episode to tease the upcoming season of her show ‘Castles USA.'



Teaming up with Fox Nation for a series that explores the rich history of some of the United States' most resplendent estates, Pirro's "Castles USA" offers viewers a rare glimpse into the art, architecture and culture of five of the country's hidden gems.



The series, which features buildings inspired by Medieval, Gothic, Byzantine, and Italian Renaissance architecture, examines the stories behind the magical structures and the people who once occupied them.



"I was just in beautiful Miami shooting a new episode of my Fox Nation show, ‘Castles USA’ this week," announced Pirro, "touring the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens… We're preparing for our second season, and you're gonna love it."



Details for the second installment have yet to be released, but fans of the series are sure to be able to watch Judge Jeanine explore more American sights this year.



