Judge Jeanine Pirro threatens to 'march on Washington' if Dems 'say impeachment again'

Judge Jeanine Pirro told Tucker Carlson Wednesday night that the impeachment of President Trump would "inure to the detriment of the Democrats" and predicted a Republican takeover of the House of Representatives in November.

"I envision and I hope I'm right, a House that is Republican," the "Justice with Judge Jeanine" host said. "People are so fed up with these Democrats who want to impeach, impeach, impeach."

Pirro slammed the Democrats for being "so transparently transparent" and threatened to join a "march on Washington" if they fail to put impeachment to rest.

"Who do these Democrats think they are?" Pirro said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "... All they are interested in is not you the American people..."

"What [they] want is power," she continued. "You know what? That is going to, in the end, defeat them as well it should. "And," she added, "If they say impeach again, there is going to be a march on Washington and I'm going to march this time."

Pirro also weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's now-viral reaction to Trump's State of the Union Tuesday, after she demonstratively ripped up his speech following Trump's apparent rejection of her handshake earlier in the evening.

"She was prayerful. She does things solemnly. She only impeaches, you know, if it's bipartisan," Pirro said sarcastically.

" She's a liar," Pirro continued, "and she was reading and distracting last night behind the president. I kept waiting for her to jump up and say 'he missed a word, impeach him.'"

Pirro further criticized Pelosi for remaining stoic as Trump introduced his honored guests, many of whom represent initiatives backed by his administration.

"She has proven to the American people that she doesn't respect them. She doesn't respect the Tuskegee Airmen. She doesn't respect the family of [late ISIS captive] Kayla Mueller, she doesn't respect the family of Jody Jones [or] ... anyone killed in a sanctuary city. This is about pure power," Pirro said.

"And when she is in the most hallowed halls of Congress, behind the commander-in-chief, to rip up those sheets of paper is akin to her ripping up the Constitution."



Pirro compared the impeachment to "a shell game," and offered a prediction about Pelosi's future as House Speaker.

"This is a game. It's a shell game. Nancy Pelosi is the queen of the shell game. And this is going to be her last term as Speaker. She has lost it. And, do you know what? She deserves it because she is smarter than to buckle to AOC, Rashida Tlaib and the rest of that crew."