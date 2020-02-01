Judge Jeanine Pirro: I want to thank Democrats for 'exposing their hate'

In her "Opening Statement" Saturday night, Judge Jeanine Pirro thanked Democrats for guaranteeing the reelection of President Trump and uniting the Republican Party -- except Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank our friends, specifically Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and the whole unhinged lot of them for guaranteeing the reelection of President Donald John Trump in 2020," Pirro said on "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

Pirro said she believes Democrats "exhausted" the American people to rally behind Trump with the Senate impeachment trial.

"Their nonstop hate, hypocrisy and hysteria has so exhausted us that we honestly can't wait to reelect him again," Pirro said. "Their political stunts have been a colossal waste of time and they've sealed his reelection."

The host wondered aloud why Democrats continued to make "liars and fools of themselves."

"Although technically it hasn't happened yet, his acquittal in the Senate is a foregone conclusion, delayed yet again, and U.S. senators had to drag this out until next week and couldn't work through the weekend," Pirro said. "Why now? I keep asking myself why these Democrats keep making liars and fools of themselves."

Pirro blasted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for insinuating Trump would cheat in the 2020 election.

"And Adam Schiff says the president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box because, 'We cannot be assured the vote will be fairly won,'" Pirro said. "Adam, are you stupid or do you think we are?"

"The Democrat Party, allegedly the party of inclusion and openness, is at this moment in time the most obstructive, mutinous, nonproductive, rebellious group of haters the party has ever seen; can only be attributed to their Trump derangement syndrome," Pirro added. "I want to thank our friends, the Democrats, for taking off their masks and exposing their hate, their condescension and their disgust for the rest of us."