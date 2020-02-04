Trump, in State of the Union, will raise alarm over socialism: excerpts

President Trump, in his imminent third State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night, will tout his administration's successes with trade deals and the economy, while warning that socialism will undercut the country's health care system, according to excerpts of the address obtained by Fox News.

The speech to both chambers of Congress is set to begin after 9 p.m. ET on Capitol Hill. Some prominent Democrats, including Reps. Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have said they will not attend.

On Wednesday, Trump is all but certain to be acquitted by the Senate after a lengthy impeachment trial. But on the whole, the excerpts showed, his speech appeared likely to focus on his administration's successes -- in line with Fox News' reporting that Trump privately said that his speech would be "extraordinarily low-key."

"Three years ago, we launched the Great American Comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results," Trump will begin.

"From the instant I took office, I moved rapidly to revive the U.S. economy —slashing a record number of job killing-regulations, enacting historic and record-setting tax cuts, and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements," he will say. "Thanks to our bold regulatory reduction campaign, the United States has become the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world, by far."

As he did during the 2019 State of the Union, Trump is set to take a thinly veiled shot at presidential contender Bernie Sanders and his fellow democratic socialists in Congress, according to his prepared remarks.

"We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!" Trump will declare.

He will go on to focus on his legislative accomplishments, including investing a "record-breaking $2.2 trillion dollars in the United States Military," including the Space Force.

"Many politicians came and went, pledging to change or replace NAFTA – only to do absolutely nothing," Trump will say. "But unlike so many who came before me, I keep my promises. Six days ago, I replaced NAFTA and signed the brand new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement into law."

Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution dictates that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information on the State of the Union.” George Washington delivered the first such speech to Congress.

But Thomas Jefferson halted the practice, instead submitting a missive to Congress. It would be more than a century until President Woodrow Wilson rekindled the process of giving a speech to Congress.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Matt Leach contributed to this report.