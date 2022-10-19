Judge Jeanine Pirro: Forget the 'Old Gray Lady,' the New York Times has gone to the 'wokesters'

Judge Jeanine Pirro discusses former New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet ripping his ex-employer over the Sen. Tom Cotton op-ed fiasco that cost him his job.on "The Five" Wednesday,

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: I remember it was lunacy. It was like, you know, they've got Putin. Who is this madman who's killing innocents, kids in schools? You've got the Taliban. They can put out essays, but you can't have a United States senator putting out an essay because they said that Sen. Tom Cotton fudged the facts about Antifa. Now, he didn't fudge the facts about Antifa. If you remember, Congressman Jerry Nadler said Antifa was a myth.

There wasn't even an Antifa. But what this has done is it's made it clear that The New York Times made the left [turn] to totalitarianism and a dictatorship. And if you don't think and speak the way they do, forget "The Old Gray Lady." She's dead and buried there. On to the "wokesters" with the earrings and whatever else. It's over. And you know, the simple topic was his opinion based on a law and a statute. And they denied that. And they claimed that it put Black staffers in danger at The New York Times. Crazy.

