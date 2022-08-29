Masked Antifa protesters show up brandishing weapons at Texas 'drag brunch' with kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Masked, black-clad Antifa protesters showed up brandishing weapons at a "drag brunch" in Texas that was open to children Sunday.

Police maintained a presence at the event, which took place at the Anderson Distillery and Grill in Roanoke, Texas, and led at times to tense stand-offs between protesters and counterprotesters.

Approximately 20 children and multiple self-proclaimed teachers attended the event where drag queens performed and collected dollar bills, according to footage of the event obtained by journalist Tayler Hansen (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT).

News of the drag brunch had spread for days on social media, drawing complaints and calls for protests.

One such group was Protect Texas Kids, an organization that aims to "take a stand in protecting kids from the toxic, indoctrinating agenda of the left by exposing the truth behind the ongoing assault that has been ruthlessly waged against our children’s identities, core development, and traditional values," according to its website.

After Protect Texas Kids founder Kelly Neidert called on supporters to protest the event to "put some pressure on the restaurant," a group called Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club (EFJBGC) called on people to show up to counter protest against them.

EFJBGC claims to "[promote] and [assist] marginalized communities in organizing community defense against white supremacists [and] fascism," according to its Instagram.

The group later appeared to identify the armed masked protesters as members of its organization in a tweet.

Neidert told Fox News Digital that once the drag brunch event started, there were already approximately 30 people "staked out" in a nearby parking garage.

"They had people throughout the parking garage, on the roof and on some of the other floors with their guns," she said. "And then they had people out right by the bar with more guns. And then people kind of throughout the area, just monitoring what was going on. And they were walking people from the bar to their cars."

The distillery did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, but owner Jay Anderson wrote in a Facebook post amid backlash last week that the event would include no foul language, sexual content or erotic behavior.

"It was never my intention to host an event that would result in controversy, hate and divisiveness," Anderson assured readers. "It is my intention to welcome people from ALL walks of life into Anderson Distillery & Grill."

"The live entertainment that will take place will be similar to a variety show with professional drag artists lip-synching, dancing and performing comedy routines. The show will be hosted by my son, Bailey (a.k.a. Trisha Delish), who will ensure the show remains clean," he added.

In June, Republican state Rep. Bryan Slaton introduced legislation that would ban minors from attending drag shows in the state after footage went viral showing children attending a drag show at Mr. Misster, a gay bar in North Dallas.

