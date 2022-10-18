Piers Morgan: Biden's border denial is 'all smoke and mirrors'

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan slammed President Biden Tuesday for how he has framed the border crisis when speaking to the American people on "The Five."

PIERS MORGAN: Clearly, in many parts of that border, it is an emergency. But Joe Biden, as I discussed earlier about the color of the sky, he's a guy who doesn't want you to believe what you see with your own eyes. It's complete delusion.

So he's saying, 'There is no emergency. Please don't say there's an emergency. It's bad for me,' even when there is one. He said, as you rightly pointed out to the Saudis, 'Don't cut oil production before the midterms. That will probably have an effect on gas prices. That might hurt me in the midterms.'

It's all delusion. It's all smoke and mirrors. And ultimately, I think the American people, I think they can cope with bad news like the Brits. We're a stoic people, right? The Americans and the Brits, we can cope with bad news if we believe it's being given to us honestly.