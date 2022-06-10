Judge Jeanine has a message for New York City Mayor Eric Adams: Start walking the walk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted New York City Mayor Eric Adams on ‘The Five’ for New York's rising crime. Pirro told viewers that "people are fearful of walking in" big cities while Adams seems make appearances at all the posh parties.

JUDGE JEANINE: I've gone to several black-tie things in New York City. Every one that I've gone to, [Eric Adams has] been there all dappered up, and all ready to make a speech and say how great New York is. I don't want to see him in another hot suit with another hot tie. I want to see him with his sleeves rolled up. I want to see him with a bunch of cops around him, not an entourage of highfalutin people. I want to see him go to every crime scene and call out Carl Heastie and Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who won't change the bail law in New York and Governor Hochul. I want him with a sign with all three. Every time there's a crime, Mayor Adams, if you give a damn about victims, I don't want to hear you talk. Start walking the walk.

