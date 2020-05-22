Judge Jeanine calls out NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, governors for shutdowns: 'We are now being punished'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It's time for state and local leaders to reopen the economy and for Americans to get back to work, Judge Jeanine Pirro urged Friday, specifically calling out New York's handling of the outbreak.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy, the "Justice with Judge Jeanine" host said that business owners have good reason to be upset with politicians refusing to budge on COVID-19 lockdowns across many states.

Pirro explained that Americans were told that once the government had a handle on coronavirus cases, hospitals were not overflowing, and the U.S. better understood the highly contagious virus, they could return to some sense of normalcy and reopen the economy. But that has only just begun to happen in different ways in each state.

"But now that we understand it, it's time to get America back to work," she asserted. "And, that includes New York City."

New York City is still very much the epicenter of the worldwide pandemic. About a third of all COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the tri-state area and the country passed 94,700 deaths on Friday. The Big Apple accounts for over 20,000 of those deaths with more than 200,000 confirmed cases reported.

"Americans are doing everything they need to do. We got this. Let us go back to work," Pirro repeated. "We are now being punished."

Pirro contended that the more citizens stay at home, the more it becomes "learned behavior" to the detriment of their mental health.

"They're like scared. They’re afraid to come out. They're down. They’re depressed. They don't know what the future is holding. Enough! Enough!" she exclaimed.

"It is time to reopen and it's amazing that [Bill] de Blasio comes out yesterday – on the same day of that burning New York Post headline [that] says…’Enough! Let us out!’ – and he says, ‘Well, sometime between June 1 and June 15.’ Enough of this stuff," the Fox News host remarked.

"Americans need to go back to work and it's not fair that you’ve got these big box companies like Costco, Target, Home Depot — they can sell eyeglasses or ice cream, but your local ice cream parlor can't open," she told the "Friends" hosts.

"Your local ophthalmologist can't open. What is this about?" Pirro asked. "This is a double standard. It’s discrimination."

"We are the home of the free and the brave," she concluded. "Time to get out."