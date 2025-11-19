Joy Reid's 'far-right' take on trans women in female locker rooms leaves conservatives stunned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prominent conservatives expressed shock Wednesday after former MSNBC (now MS NOW) host Joy Reid shared a candid opinion about seeing male genitalia in female locker rooms.

The progressive commentator said this week that she would be "disturbed" if she saw a penis in a ladies' locker room — a remark that surprised many conservatives on social media platform X. Reid has previously criticized those who opposed transgender women using women’s locker rooms and competing in women’s sports.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines wrote, "Ah. Joy Reid says she doesn’t want to see a penis in the women’s locker room. She’s going to pretend she’s believed this all along, never addressing the years she spent attacking and smearing women who said this exact thing."

During Sunday’s episode of her "Reid This Reid That" podcast, she and her co-host Jacque Reid reacted to a story about a California woman who went viral for complaining that a transgender woman repeatedly entered the women’s locker room at a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Reid, who has criticized conservatives for supporting policies to keep transgender women out of female locker rooms and women’s sports, told her co-host she would have gone to management in that situation.

"What it’s saying is if I turn around, and I see a pee pee — a penis in front of me, inside of the room, I would probably go to management and say, ‘Wait a minute. Why is there somebody — a naked man — in this room?'" she said.

Reid clarified she was not attacking the transgender community but defending a woman’s right to feel "at least uncomfortable with the situation."

Reid also said that a third, gender-neutral bathroom option might be a solution to this issue.

Conservatives noted how Reid’s comments mirrored how many on the right have responded to debates over trans women in female spaces.

The account Libs of TikTok posted, "BREAKING: Joy Reid says if she saw a p*nis in the women’s locker room she would freak out. But I was told this is far-right, bigoted, hateful, extremism!"

"We are entering the ‘I never believed that nonsense’ phase by the people who not only believed but pushed the nonsense," Republican Virginia delegate Nick Freitas wrote.

Canadian conservative activist Chris Elston — also known as "Billboard Chris" — said, "Just watch. In time, Joy is going to pretend she never pushed for all the insanity she pushed for, night after night."

"As will virtually every Democrat," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Reid for additional comment but did not immediately receive a response.